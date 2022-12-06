Powerful oscillator digs 200 feet below Willamette River near West Linn and Oregon City.Oregon Department of Transportation crews have begun digging deep beneath the bottom of the Willamette River in preparation for the building of earthquake-resilient support columns for the Abernethy Bridge between West Linn and Oregon City. Using a 200,000-pound oscillator, crews will dig more than 200 feet beneath the river to build 12-foot shafts for the support columns. ODOT is seismically improving Abernethy and other bridges along I-205 as part of the I-205 improvement project, which will also add a third travel lane to the corridor between Stafford Road and Oregon Route 213. "Upgrading the Abernethy Bridge to withstand a Cascadia level earthquake will be an incredible engineering feat and we're thrilled to see that work begin," ODOT Urban Mobility Office deputy director Della Mosier said in a press release. {loadposition sub-article-01}

