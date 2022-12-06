ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reason.com

Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business

When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
freightwaves.com

Low-volume Northwest becomes nation’s tightest region

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index – Northwest, West, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, Northeast, Mountain Prairie SONAR: OTRI.URNW, OTRI.URWT, OTRI.URMW, OTRI.URSE, OTRI.URSW, OTRI.URNE, OTRI.URMP. In less than a month, the low-volume Pacific Northwest has gone from being one of the easiest regions to source truckload capacity to the...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning. Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m. The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels

Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Portland Council Approves R99 Fuel Standard

Under leadership from Commissioner Carmen Rubio, today Portland City Council passed a new policy to reduce carbon emissions from Portland’s transportation sector. The policy focuses on diesel fuel, phasing in requirements for cleaner, renewable fuels, with the goal of achieving 99% renewable blend of all diesel fuel sales in Portland by 2030. Under this bold policy, Portland will have the nation’s most aggressive renewable fuel requirements, continuing its legacy of leadership in climate justice.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Body found in park second death in SE Portland

Portland police are investigating two deaths on Friday in different parts of southeast.Police are investigating a homicide and a suspicious death in different parts of Southeast Portland on Frida. The names of the victims were not immediately released. A person was detained in the homicide investigation but not identified. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the homicide investigation began at 11:34 a.m. on Dec. 9 when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an injured victim with possible stabbing injuries. Paramedics also responded and...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon Department of Transportation digs deep for Abernethy Bridge project

Powerful oscillator digs 200 feet below Willamette River near West Linn and Oregon City.Oregon Department of Transportation crews have begun digging deep beneath the bottom of the Willamette River in preparation for the building of earthquake-resilient support columns for the Abernethy Bridge between West Linn and Oregon City. Using a 200,000-pound oscillator, crews will dig more than 200 feet beneath the river to build 12-foot shafts for the support columns. ODOT is seismically improving Abernethy and other bridges along I-205 as part of the I-205 improvement project, which will also add a third travel lane to the corridor between Stafford Road and Oregon Route 213. "Upgrading the Abernethy Bridge to withstand a Cascadia level earthquake will be an incredible engineering feat and we're thrilled to see that work begin," ODOT Urban Mobility Office deputy director Della Mosier said in a press release. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Portland family living in fear after attempted home invasion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland family says they’re living in fear after someone tried to break into their home. It happened Thursday night, and Friday afternoon 18-year-old Joseph Ibrahim faced a judge, charged in connection to the crime. The family wishes to remain anonymous for their safety but...
PORTLAND, OR
Government Technology

Portland, Ore., Votes to Phase Out Petroleum Diesel Sales By 2030

(TNS) — Portland will phase out the sale of petroleum diesel by 2030, in its first major step to reduce carbon emissions by 50% under the city’s recently adopted climate emergency plan. The unanimous decision by the Portland City Council on Wednesday takes aim at medium and heavy...
