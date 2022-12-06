Read full article on original website
Bernie Sanders Says Sinema ‘Helped Sabotage’ Some Of The Most Important Legislation
The Vermont independent said he believes part of why the Arizona senator left the Democratic Party is because her constituents lost faith in her.
Biden Administration Makes Big Statement About Paul Whelan Following Brittney Griner Release
Days after WNBA star Brittney Griner was released and returned to the U.S., the Biden Administration made a big statement about Paul Whelan, the retired Marine that is still in Russian custody. While speaking to CNN, a senior official of the Biden Administration stated the reason why the Russians released...
Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing now in American custody
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 in an international act of terrorism has been taken into U.S. custody and will face federal charges in Washington, the Justice Department said Sunday. The...
