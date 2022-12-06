Read full article on original website
Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize
ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
Florida's wildfire season may be more intense this winter
Florida’s weather pattern is setting up to host an ideal environment for the spread of disastrous wildfires across the state to begin 2023, despite well above normal rainfall totals during the 2022 Wet Season. In the National Interagency Fire Center’s most recent wildland fire report, they flagged Florida and...
Farmers see promise in drought tolerant agave farming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For some, the loud sound of a blade being sharpened might be jarring. For Craig Reynolds, it’s the sound of untold potential in commercial farming of agave in California — the plant Tequila is made from. After doing work on California water policy and...
Florida grower says his orange production is stable, despite USDA report
TAMPA, Fla. — The production of oranges in Florida has taken another dive, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In its December forecast report released Friday afternoon, the USDA said all orange production in the state has decreased by 29%, compared to its forecast released in October. Even...
N.C. Economic Forecast: State's job market is strong but inflation will persist
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Good news for job seekers — the job market is strong in our state, according to the North Carolia Economic Forecast report. State employment is expected to reach almost 5 million by December 2023, a 1.5% increase over December 2022, and the state is projected to add 72,800 net jobs in 2023.
Bay Pines VA host PACT Act sessions to educate new benefits
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Even after the completion of military service, thousands of veterans in the Tampa Bay area have had to continue to fight for their lives. The newly-expanded PACT Act passed a few months ago and now increases access to VA healthcare and benefits for those veterans who suffered illnesses and injuries that were not previously covered.
Florida officials examine protection of local power grids and substations
A physical attack on a Duke Energy substation in North Carolina took power away from thousands for days. Now, officials are releasing information about threats to central Florida locations earlier this year. What You Need To Know. A recent attack on a power substation in North Carolina left tens of...
Central Florida officials say partnership will improve search for missing people
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Senior Resource Alliance announced a partnership to improve searches for missing people. The partnership comes after three people missing in Central Florida were found dead in the last month. Axel Caballero, 3, was found dead...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. What You Need To Know. A judge has dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder over...
Clean-up efforts continue one month after Nicole
Saturday marks one month since Hurricane Nicole’s landfall in Florida. The storm damaged communities along the Atlantic Coast. Businesses along the Atlantic coast are working to rebuild after Nicole. There was a lot of damage to local businesses. Beach access points are still closed, which is hurting local businesses...
New documentary highlights 1960s fight for voting rights in Alabama
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Travel back in time to the 1960s with the new documentary “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power.”. In a county with over 80% Black residents and zero Black registered voters, this film highlights the fight for the right to vote through grassroots efforts. Filmmakers Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir join “Your Afternoon’s” Kelvin Washington to discuss the deep significance of those efforts.
Texas state representative files bill to ban social media for those under 18
TEXAS — In a move to limit social media use among minors, Texas state Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, has filed a bill that would prohibit those under 18 from acquiring social media accounts. He positioned his actions as an effort to shield children from the “harmful mental health effects of social media.” It’s a promise he said he’d make good on earlier this year.
