Tea, a Puerto Rico-based firm constructing an open supply software program platform on the blockchain, raised $8.9M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Acuitas Group Holdings, with participation from Betaworks Ventures, Percival VC, Spherical 13 Digital Property Fund, StrongBlock, and Wax Blockchain. Terren Peizer, the Founder and Chairman of Acuitas Group Holdings, will probably be becoming a member of the tea Board of Administrators efficient instantly.

3 DAYS AGO