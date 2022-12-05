ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama Is Giving Fly Girl Style Vibes On Her ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour

By Samjah Iman
 5 days ago

Source: Derek White / Getty

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has been looking absolutely fresh on her The Light We Carry book tour.

Source: Derek White / Getty

Somebody cue “Around The Way Girl” by LL Cool J because our forever First Lady Michelle Obama’s book tour wardrobe has been giving us those vibes. Obama has been handing out look after look as she hit the stage in Atlanta to promote her latest novel, The Light We Carry . While she was in the White House, her style was indeed impeccable – making her THE best-dressed First Lady ever. And now that she’s on her new journey, her style game has been elevated from chic to fly chic. She’s taking style risks that would have surely gotten her securitized as the First Lady, and we are loving every moment of her fashion freedom!

Source: Derek White / Getty

Michelle Obama’s Braids and Leisure Looks

The fact that she is currently rocking braids makes us fall in love with her all over again. The author sported her ‘do in a top knot with tendrils hanging on both sides of her face as she chatted with Tyler Perry about her recent book. Her all-black leather outfit was banging, and the leather boots with the silver studs sent us over the edge. And just when you think the leather outfit was the bomb, Obama hit us with a Roksanda X Fila jacket and pants that had us saying, “yasssss, Michelle!”

Obama donned the leisure look with a Christy Rilling one-shoulder bodysuit and Stuart Weitzman booties. Her braids were half up in a top knot, and the other half hung down her back.

Obama’s recent looks have us giddy with excitement, waiting for her upcoming slay. And if we catch her in some bamboo earrings next, we will fall out and have to be revived by the style gods.

