ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Cheers’ And ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Actress Kirstie Alley Passes Away at 71

By J. Bachelor
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Dgp4_0jYdVaeM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aNNW_0jYdVaeM00

Source: Getty / Radio One

Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her breakout role in the television series “Cheers,” and the “Look Who’s Talking” movie franchise, has passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 71.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her children True and Lillie Parker shared via Alley’s Twitter account. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

The siblings chose to remember their mother’s “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WmgTA_0jYdVaeM00

Source: Aaron Rapoport / Getty

Alley took home not only an Emmy Award but a Golden Globe for her role as Rebecca Howe on “Cheers” in 1991.

Following the show’s final season, the actress found further critical praise for her work on the comedy series “Veronica’s Closet” in addition to her portrayal of Rose Marie Clericuzio in the 1997 crime mini-series, “The Last Don.”

According to her children, Alley was being treated at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Remember Kirstie Alley: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and more are sharing their memories of Kirstie Alley after the “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking” star died on Monday at the age of 71. Alley’s death was announced on her official social media accounts by her children, True and Lillie Parker, who wrote: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie...
CBS Miami

Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 following battle with cancer

Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the sitcom "Cheers," has died after battling cancer. She was 71."We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children True and Lillie Parker said on Alley's Twitter. 
New York Post

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ and ‘Veronica’s Closet’ star, dead at 71

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning star of the classic sitcom “Cheers” and the comedy “Veronica’s Closet,” has died. She was 71. Her passing was announced Monday evening on her official Twitter account by her children. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and...
The Independent

John Travolta and Kelsey Grammer lead tributes to Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer aged 71

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and numerous other celebrities have paid tribute to Cheers star Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at age 71."Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," said Mr Travolta, who starred with Ms Alley in the Look Who's Talking films and remained a close friend. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."Ms Alley’s Cheers costar Kelsey Grammer likewise told Variety: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Ms...
NBC News

Broadway actor Quentin Lee dies from colon cancer at 34

Broadway actor Quentin Lee passed away from colon cancer on Tuesday morning. Lee is most known for his portrayal of the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera. "The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee," the broadway production captioned a...
OK! Magazine

Fans Expressed Concern For Kirstie Alley's Well-Being Prior To Her Untimely Passing In Resurfaced Clip

Weeks before actress Kirstie Alley recently passed at age 71, the Cheers alum sparked social media concern as fans expressed worries for the star's well-being in the comments of an Instagram video promoting her Cameo account. “Hi it’s me Kirstie and a bunch of you have been asking me to do these greetings and I always do what you ask me to do,” Alley said in the clip, which has since garnered more than 1.1 million views since hitting the social platform on September 8, before being interrupted by her dog barking from off-screen.“I just had a new baby by...
People

Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out in Washington D.C. for Kennedy Center Honors

Matt Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney was among those honored at the White House Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso took a trip to the capital. On Sunday, Damon, 52, and his wife of 17 years appeared on the red carpet ahead of the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Damon wore a black tuxedo, while Luciana, 46, wore a black sheer body-length gown and accessorized with a black handbag and large silver earrings for the event, at which Damon's Ocean's Eleven costar George Clooney...
WASHINGTON, DC
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg reveals her will prevents unauthorized biopics about her life: 'Try it'

Future filmmakers of the world: You do not have Whoopi Goldberg's blessing to make a movie about her life. During a spirited discussion about the morality of director Andrew Dominik's Marilyn Monroe-centric movie Blonde, The View moderator and Oscar-winning actress revealed that her will stipulates certain rules regarding potential biopics about her life.
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy