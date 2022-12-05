NBC and E! has revealed a star-studded presenter and performer lineup for the 2022 “People’s Choice Awards” airing on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Marking her “People’s Choice Awards” debut, New Artist of 2022 nominee Lauren Spencer Smith will perform her song “Fingers Crossed.” The rising star rounds out the performance lineup, joining previously announced Music Icon Award recipient Shania Twain who will take the stage for a medley of her greatest hits and new single “Waking Up Dreaming” for an unforgettable night of dynamic performances.

2 DAYS AGO