Black America Web

2022 People’s Choice Awards Performers & Presenters Announced

NBC and E! has revealed a star-studded presenter and performer lineup for the 2022 “People’s Choice Awards” airing on NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Marking her “People’s Choice Awards” debut, New Artist of 2022 nominee Lauren Spencer Smith will perform her song “Fingers Crossed.” The rising star rounds out the performance lineup, joining previously announced Music Icon Award recipient Shania Twain who will take the stage for a medley of her greatest hits and new single “Waking Up Dreaming” for an unforgettable night of dynamic performances.
HollywoodLife

Becky G Engaged To Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget

Congratulations are in order for Becky G and soccer star Sebastian Lletget! The adorable couple revealed they got engaged via an incredible photo album posted to the pop star’s Instagram account on Friday, Dec. 9. With the FC Dallas midfielder proposing on one knee at Manhattan Beach, the “Zooted” singer captioned the sweet snaps, “Our spot forever.”

