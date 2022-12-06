Dec. 8—Levi Cole Murray was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a juvenile and then adult prison after shooting a man in the head when he was 17 years old. Murray, now 19, will remain in the custody of Oregon Youth Authority, which handles juveniles convicted of crimes, until he's 25 years old. He'll then be transferred to an Oregon Department of Corrections prison, according to court records and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.

MEDFORD, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO