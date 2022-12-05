Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Pregnant Keke Palmer Responds to ‘Ugly' Comments About Her Appearance
Keke Palmer knows her worth. After the Nope star was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to Twitter to address the online trolls, letting them know that she is secure with how she looks and encouraging others to be the same. "I just saw a few comments of...
Who is Darius Jackson? Meet pregnant Keke Palmer’s boyfriend
Keke Palmer announced Saturday she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. “Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!” the “True Jackson, VP” alum shared during her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. Jackson also celebrated the happy news on Instagram with a photo of Palmer’s baby bump and the caption, “2023 ❤️.” Here’s what you need to know about the soon-to-be father. Who is Darius Jackson? Darius Jackson, who also goes by Darius Daulton, works in both the fitness and entertainment industries. Although little is known about Jackson’s...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
Cory Hardrict Posts Cryptic Livestream After Tia Mowry Revealed When She Knew Their Marriage Was Over
Keeping it subtle? Cory Hardrict had a surprising response to Tia Mowry's candid confession about the end of their marriage. The actor, 43, started an Instagram Live on Thursday, November 17, after his estranged wife, 44, revealed the moment she knew she wanted to file for divorce. In the video, Hardrict listened to Nas' new […]
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced
Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva’s Complete Relationship Timeline: He ‘Gave Meaning to My Life’
Nothing but a number. Richard Gere may be more than thirty years older than wife Alejandra Silva, but the two are determined to live every day to the fullest with their family. “I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out […]
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Keke Palmer’s baby news sparks Twitter debate about revealing paternity
In the wake of Keke Palmer‘s pregnancy announcement on “Saturday Night Live,” many questioned who the father might be. The questions about the baby’s father led to a Twitter debate about whether expectant mothers should share details their child’s father. Palmer has posted images of...
Black America Web
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video
*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
Keke Met Her Baby Daddy a Year Before She Became Pregnant—Her Boyfriend Became ‘Difficult to Hide’
With her stunning and surprising pregnancy reveal on Saturday Night Life, many fans are asking: Who is Keke Palmer dating? The Nope star hosted the legendary sketch comedy show on December 3, 2022. In her opening monologue, she addressed the rumors that she was pregnant. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said as she opened her coat to reveal a very pregnant belly. “I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about...
Popculture
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Baby Bump Photo of Her After 'SNL' Reveal
Keke Palmer confirmed she's expecting her first child during the opening monologue on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live. Following months of speculation, the 29-year-old actress shot down the rumors in her own way. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,'" she said, "and I wanna set the record straight—I am!" she added, exposing her growing belly. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, cause I got a lot of stuff going on. But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."
Keke Palmer Reveals Baby Bump On Saturday Night Live
The rumors have been going around for months and Keke Palmer finally confirmed them to be true by revealing her pregnant belly in the opening monologue on her Saturday Night Live debut.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Buys BM Diamond Brown A Tesla
Breezy blessed his daughter Lovely’s mom with a new car. Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
TMZ.com
Lil Uzi Vert Surprises City Girl JT With Rolls-Royce Truck For 30th Bday
City Girls' JT apparently had a lovers quarrel with Lil Uzi Vert going into Thanksgiving weekend when she told her 2.6 million followers she was a single woman -- but the two have since patched things up. The City Girl threw a huge 30th birthday party over the weekend where...
Us Weekly
Tia Mowry’s Most Candid Quotes About Her Divorce From Cory Hardrict: ‘This Is Not for the Weak’
Candid confessions. After filing for divorce from husband Cory Hardrict, Tia Mowry has continued to open up about the experience. Mowry and Hardrict exchanged vows in 2008 after eight years of dating. They later expanded their family with kids Cree and Cairo. Hours before announcing their split in October 2022, the actress shared a cryptic […]
TMZ.com
Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party
Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
