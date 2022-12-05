Read full article on original website
Did NDSU Get A Break? SDSU Football Player Arrested
With only hours away from NDSU about to take the field against Samford Univiersity (Alabama), this news may be what the Bison football team needed to hear. With only days away from SDSU Jackrabbits to take the field in the FCS playoffs, a player has been arrested. According to the Brookings County State's Attorney office, on Monday December 5th, 2022, Malik Lofton was arrested on his warrant for two counts of Petty Theft in the Second Degree. Inital appearance will be on January 23rd, 2023 at 9:00 a.m." Lofton, from Minneapolis, is a senior cornerback for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Loften has appeared in all 12 games for SDSU this season, and is a three-time member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. This Saturday, December 10, 2022 the Jackrabits host Holy Cross at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in the quarterfinals. The Aberdeen News reported that SDSU Coach John Stiegelmeier said disicplieary action from the team is pending.
UNI men's basketball to face McNeese State in Friday night non-conference matchup
ESPN+ (Brad Wells: Play-by-Play / Kevin Lehman: Analyst) Panther Sports Radio Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI men's basketball hosts its third of four consecutive home games on Friday night as the Panthers welcome the Cowboys of McNeese State to the McLeod Center in non-conference action. Four of the Panthers final home contests of the calendar year will be played at home.
UNI softball announces 2023 schedule
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- With a new calendar year quickly approaching, UNI softball is ready for 2023 with a new schedule. Panther softball has released their full schedule for the 2023 season this week. UNI will spend most of the non-conference portion of the season in Georgia while visiting new Valley opponents and welcoming old foes to Cedar Falls. Throughout the season, the Panthers will face four NCAA Regional teams and several teams that made deep conference tournament runs.
Hawkeye and Cedar Falls Native Named Best LB in the Country
All of us in Iowa already knew, but it's nice to make it official. Hawkeye and Cedar Falls, IA native Jack Campbell has been named the winner of the Dick Butkus Trophy, given to the best linebacker in the country. He was given the award just days after he won...
UNI track & field: Panthers tabbed third in MVC men's indoor preseason poll; Women picked sixth
ST. LOUIS --- With the indoor track and field season set to begin this weekend, the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) released its preseason poll on Tuesday afternoon. Voted on by the league's coaches, UNI was tabbed to finish third in the men's preseason poll with 77 points, while the Panther women were picked sixth with 84 points. Illinois State was selected as the preseason favorite to win the league's indoor championship for both the men and women. The 2023 MVC Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held at the Dr. Conrad Worrill Track and Field Center at Gately Park in Chicago, Feb. 26-27, co-hosted by UIC and Valparaiso.
Panther wrestling hosts UNI Open this Saturday
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — UNI wrestling fans have the chance to see the next generation of Panther wrestlers at the UNI Open Saturday. Fans are encouraged to bring a Toys for Tots donation, which can be left in the bins at the entrance of the UNI-Dome in exchange for a voucher for an upcoming UNI dual. Fans may enter through the northwest, southwest and south entrances.
Iowa High School Athletic Association pledges support for UNI-Dome renovation
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- For nearly 50 years, one goal has defined Iowa prep football: make it to the Dome. In honor of the partnership between the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and the University of Northern Iowa to host the annual high school playoff championships, the IHSAA has pledged an investment in the UNI-Dome renovation project to provide a next-generation facility for the future.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Wesley Man Claims Lottery Prize
–A Wesley man has claimed one of the top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Alan Christensen claimed his $10,000 prize at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City last week. Christensen purchased the winning ticket at the KWIK Star Convenience store, just west of Interstate 35.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Icy roads lead to accident, injury in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 5th, at 10:11 am, the Fayette County dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle accident on County Road V-68 just northeast of Sumner. Deputies and the Iowa State Patrol arrived in the area between 170th and 165 street to discover that 2016 Chevy...
Two Hospitalized After Head-On Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Fayette County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash in northeast Iowa Monday. The ISP says the crash happened north of Sumner when the driver of a pickup lost control of the vehicle on icy roads and hit a semi truck. There were two people inside the pickup, both of whom were taken to an area hospital in serious condition. The driver of the semi was not hurt. So far, the names of those involved have not been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Be Prepared for the Predicted Upcoming Snowstorm
Forecasters say a snowstorm should arrive by midday today, dumping mostly snow across the area counties. The National Weather Service is predicting between one and four inches of snow by Thursday night for communities from Sheldon and Storm Lake to Mason City and Decorah. In areas where the temperatures hover around freezing, there could be icing. Motorists are warned to be prepared for hazardous roads and to allow extra time for travel.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Cedar Rapids Metro Location
Less than four years after opening its first location, a popular Mexican restaurant that started in southwest Cedar Rapids is expanding again, this time to another city in the metro. Taco Depot first opened at 2665 Edgewood Parkway SW back in March of 2019. Seemingly popular from day one, it...
Popular Cedar Rapids Burger Restaurant Closes All Locations
Sad news on the local restaurant front as a popular burger spot in Cedar Rapids has closed all of its locations for good. If you asked someone to name the restaurants in town that had the best hamburgers around, usually the name Saucy Focaccia would come up. According to their own Facebook page, which by the way, no longer exists, they were featured in the Top 10 Iowa Burgers five times. But online rumors have been confirmed and both Saucy Focaccia locations, as well as The Breakfast Bar, are now permanently closed.
A downtown Manchester At Work Winner!
Congratulations to Patti and Connie of Lake Design and Decor, our latest winners in our At Work Network!. Out of their busy schedules of helping make floor to ceilings beautiful, they texted us at 262-MIX-KMCH this morning and entered our contest. So a dozen delicious Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes were walked...
Missing Charles City woman found dead Monday
(ABC 6 News) – A Charles City woman who went missing on Saturday was found dead on Monday. Angela Fogarty, 46, went missing from the area of the Casa (Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday, Dec. 3, according to Charles City Police. They put out a plea to the public on Monday asking for help to locate her. Police said she had no coat, no shoes, money, or a phone, and may be confused if anyone encountered her.
