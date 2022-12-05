College of Education and Human Services (CEHS) Associate Dean of Assessment and Accreditation, Amy Kline, Ph.D., has been appointed to Governor Phil Murphy's newly established Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey. The task force is part of Governor Murphy's efforts to address ongoing school staff shortages and will be charged to develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the number of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the State.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO