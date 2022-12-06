Read full article on original website
Old Florida Christmas celebrates a simple joys of life
TAMPA, Fla. — In the 1800's, Christmas for Florida’s new settlers looked a lot different than today’s yuletide celebrations. The Manatee County Historical Park hosts its annual Old Florida Christmas this weekend, and you can step into the past. “Just bringing back the simplicity of Christmas celebrations...
Operation Helping Hand benefits veterans and families
TAMPA, Fla. — Army Veteran Jim Griffin served 23 years in the U.S. Army and while he’s retired, he’s not finished serving. The nonprofit Operation Helping Hand benefits veterans and families. Army Veteran Jim Griffin, who served 23 years in the U.S. Army, is the chairman. A...
Nonprofit flies toys to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mary Bryant knows there’s always enough space on an important flight like the one happening Saturday morning. “We're going to cram it as much as we can,” said Bryant, a pilot out of St. Petersburg. She’s been flying for over 40 years, but...
Metropolitan Ministries adds day to holiday distribution to meet demand
TAMPA, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries is turning to the community for help as it adds an extra day to its holiday tent distribution. "We've never had this happen before, but just last week, we realized that our west Pasco site was, the registrations were full," said Justine Burke, vice president of marketing and communications for the nonprofit. "We were almost full here in Tampa. We got together with a team and said, 'We've got to do something because we still have so many families that need help, and we don't want to turn anyone away.'"
Bay Pines VA host PACT Act sessions to educate new benefits
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Even after the completion of military service, thousands of veterans in the Tampa Bay area have had to continue to fight for their lives. The newly-expanded PACT Act passed a few months ago and now increases access to VA healthcare and benefits for those veterans who suffered illnesses and injuries that were not previously covered.
USF professor talks red tide research after blooms spotted in the area
TAMPA, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian, experts say a red tide bloom started in Sarasota that killed thousands of fish and caused respiratory issues for people in the area. Now, researchers say the bloom has traveled north to the Bay Area — red tide has been spotted on beaches in Pinellas County like St. Pete Beach and in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
'Therapy does not have a finish line' — clinic carries on legacy of Pinellas nurse
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The founders of the new Desmon's Footprints outpatient clinic say the facility is meant to offer people dealing with the effects of strokes, brain injuries, and other conditions therapies they might not be able to find elsewhere. And it is all being done in memory of...
Orange growers struggling as recent storms devastate crops
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — December is peak citrus harvesting season in Florida. However, the recent storms through the area have had an impact on the crop. According to the trade association Florida Citrus Mutual, Hurricane Ian packed a wallop for Bay area citrus farmers. But some fared much better after Hurricane Nicole swept through.
