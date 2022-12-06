Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: Third time the charm for Hawthorne?
This Saturday the Hawthorne football team will play Northview (Bratt) for the Class 1R state title at 7 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The game will be broadcast on 106.9 FM “I am Country” beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Hornets (11-0) are in the state championship...
News4Jax.com
Fortegra final set: Providence goes for 3rd title
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fortegra Invitational may soon need to add Providence to the tournament’s title. Unless Nease has something to say about it. For the third time in five years, Providence will play for the championship of the Fortegra High School 9:12 Basketball Invitational after the Stallions beat Oakleaf 58-53 in overtime on Friday in a thrilling semifinal matchup at FSCJ’s South Campus.
capitalsoup.com
Farah & Farah Offers $50,000 Worth of College Scholarships to Florida High School Seniors
Farah & Farah, Jacksonville’s leading Personal Injury Law Firm, is now accepting applications for its third annual Empowering Greatness Scholarship program. The program will award five Florida high school seniors nearly $50,000 in scholarships covering two full years’ worth of tuition. The scholarships can be applied to any Florida university, college, or trade school.
Family-friendly holiday events in Jacksonville, St. Augustine this weekend
Deck the Chairs runs through January 1 in Jacksonville BeachPhoto byDeck the Chairs. There are lots of holiday events around Jacksonville and St. Augustine this weekend. Here’s a list of places to take the family:
tigersroar.com
The End of the Road: Latrella Jackson Road to Graduate
Pandemics, projects, and plenty of deadlines over a course of four years have finally led Latrella Jackson to the end of the road as she is only a few days away from graduating. To be accepted into college is a huge accomplishment by most people’s standards, and finishing is an...
LEGO Brickuniverse comes to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The ultimate LEGO Fan Event and Brickuniverse will be in Jacksonville December 11 and will feature LEGO artists from around the country, LEGO Building zones, and Lego merchants. The event will be held at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds (510 Fairgrounds Place) from 9:30 a.m. to12:30 p.m. amd...
First Coast News
Holiday celebration in Moncrief area of Jacksonville marks beginning of revitalization for local businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A holiday celebration in the Moncrief area Friday marked the beginning of a new revitalization effort for businesses in the area. The 2022 Jacksonville Commercial Corridor Enhancement Project is a new program that has been awarded grant money from the federal government, City of Jacksonville and Wells Fargo.
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Duval, Nassau, St. Johns school districts announce schedule changes due to Hurricane Nicole closures
Northeast Florida school districts have announced some schedule changes to the rest of the school year due to weather-related closures from Hurricane Nicole. DCPS shared the following updates to its school calendar, which were approved by the School Board on Tuesday:. End of 2nd grading period went from Dec. 16...
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians in Jacksonville Area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians this Saturday, December 10, from 8:00 a.m. until supplies last. The distribution will take place in the City of Lake Butler (155 NW 3rd...
JAX opens new military lounge for active-duty service men and women
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a separate, unrelated report) The Jacksonville Aviation Authority opened a new military lounge for active-duty service men and women at Jacksonville International Airport prior to the start of popular travel holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s. The...
Jacksonville businessman Kent Stermon found dead in Atlantic Beach, was being investigated by police
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville businessman Kent Stermon, a member of the Florida Board of Governors, was found dead in a vehicle outside the U.S. Post Office in Atlantic Beach. Police say the discovery was made around 8:00 pm Thursday on Mayport Road when an employee leaving the post office...
Callahan man and West Nassau High student found dead inside car in retention pond
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County community is mourning the loss of a young man and a teenage girl, who were both locals. The two friends were found inside a car that was submerged in a retention pond. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Close friends do...
Culver’s Plans Hodges Boulevard Location
More Butterburgers and frozen custard are on the way
Pedestrian involved crash in Clay County ends fatal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday night, a driver was traveling north on Hibernia Road at the same time a pedestrian was attempting to cross an intersection. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. FHP states that the front...
Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
Jacksonville pastry chef competing on new Prime Video show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "Oh the places you'll go!" The famous stories and characters of Dr. Seuss are being baked into masterpieces on Amazon's Prime Video new show Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge. A Jacksonville pastry chef is one of the contestants hoping her work wins her $50,000. From Whoville to...
Twin Peaks restaurant, which boasts ‘scratch food’ and ‘29° beers’ planned for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plans are in the works for a Jacksonville location of a restaurant chain that says it’s “so much more than your typical sports bar.”. Twin Peaks will occupy the building at 11892 Atlantic Boulevard, according to plans filed with the city of Jacksonville. >>>...
Early morning crash in Putnam ends fatal: Vehicle torn in half
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 17 when, for reasons still unknown at this time, he lost control of his bike. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
