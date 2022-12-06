JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fortegra Invitational may soon need to add Providence to the tournament’s title. Unless Nease has something to say about it. For the third time in five years, Providence will play for the championship of the Fortegra High School 9:12 Basketball Invitational after the Stallions beat Oakleaf 58-53 in overtime on Friday in a thrilling semifinal matchup at FSCJ’s South Campus.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO