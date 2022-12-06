ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: Third time the charm for Hawthorne?

This Saturday the Hawthorne football team will play Northview (Bratt) for the Class 1R state title at 7 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The game will be broadcast on 106.9 FM “I am Country” beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Hornets (11-0) are in the state championship...
HAWTHORNE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fortegra final set: Providence goes for 3rd title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Fortegra Invitational may soon need to add Providence to the tournament’s title. Unless Nease has something to say about it. For the third time in five years, Providence will play for the championship of the Fortegra High School 9:12 Basketball Invitational after the Stallions beat Oakleaf 58-53 in overtime on Friday in a thrilling semifinal matchup at FSCJ’s South Campus.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
capitalsoup.com

Farah & Farah Offers $50,000 Worth of College Scholarships to Florida High School Seniors

Farah & Farah, Jacksonville’s leading Personal Injury Law Firm, is now accepting applications for its third annual Empowering Greatness Scholarship program. The program will award five Florida high school seniors nearly $50,000 in scholarships covering two full years’ worth of tuition. The scholarships can be applied to any Florida university, college, or trade school.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
tigersroar.com

The End of the Road: Latrella Jackson Road to Graduate

Pandemics, projects, and plenty of deadlines over a course of four years have finally led Latrella Jackson to the end of the road as she is only a few days away from graduating. To be accepted into college is a huge accomplishment by most people’s standards, and finishing is an...
SAVANNAH, GA
Action News Jax

LEGO Brickuniverse comes to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The ultimate LEGO Fan Event and Brickuniverse will be in Jacksonville December 11 and will feature LEGO artists from around the country, LEGO Building zones, and Lego merchants. The event will be held at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds (510 Fairgrounds Place) from 9:30 a.m. to12:30 p.m. amd...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Solar panel problems continue, owner facing legal troubles in North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have an update on a solar panel company that's accused of bad business practices. In November, we told you about Monique Bates, a disabled Jacksonville veteran who purchased solar panels from a local company called R Solar Group. She contacted First Coast News because she found out her warranty was invalid. That's on top of other issues she was having with the business.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

