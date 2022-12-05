Read full article on original website
Defense carries St. John Bosco to CIF Open Division football title
St. John Bosco uses its next-level defense to create multiple turnovers against San Mateo Serra in a state championship game that quickly turned into a rout.
Warriors beat Celtics 123-107 in NBA Finals rematch
Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year's NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games.
Sources: Warriors' Bob Myers on expiring contract without new deal
Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers is entering the final months of his contract and remains without a deal, sources told ESPN.
