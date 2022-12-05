Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Kodak Stock Down By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kodak (NYSE: KODK) dropped by a staggering 30.72% in 21 sessions from $5.73 to $3.97 at 19:36 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.95% to $15,328.44, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Kodak’s...
via.news
Washington Federal And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Washington Federal (WAFD), Lantheus Holdings (LNTH), ONEOK (OKE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Niu Technologies Stock 14.09% Up On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies rising 14.09% to $5.02 on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 2% to $11,014.89, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around negative trend trading session today.
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
via.news
FAT Brands And JD.com On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are FAT Brands, Aspen Group, and Live Nation Entertainment. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
via.news
Redfin Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 9.22% to $5.02 at 14:25 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.2% to $10,992.92, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Insperity And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Insperity (NSP), Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Transocean And Genworth Financial On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Transocean, Xerox Corporation, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
via.news
USD/CNH Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.3% for the last 21 sessions. At 08:07 EST on Thursday, 8 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.97. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.131% up from its 52-week low and 0.188% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, ImmunoGen Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and ImmunoGen‘s pre-market value is already 4.72% down. ImmunoGen’s last close was $5.30, 31.79% below its 52-week high of $7.77. The last session, NASDAQ finished with ImmunoGen (IMGN) sliding 2.39% to $5.30. NASDAQ dropped 2% to $11,014.89,...
via.news
Momo Stock Was Up By 28.95% Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Momo rising 28.95% to $6.77 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ rose 1.13% to $11,082.00, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. Momo’s last close...
via.news
Platinum Futures Down By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.71% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,014.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17600, 99.99% below its average volume of 12432749143.83. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Copper Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Investing in copper futures is a great way to bet on the price of copper. While it may seem like a more risky bet than other commodities, it is actually quite easy to make. Buying a common stock of copper companies is an alternative to futures trading, but it is important to understand other factors that can affect a stock’s value.
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Nautilus Is Up By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Nautilus‘s pre-market value is already 5.03% up. Nautilus’s last close was $1.59, 78.74% under its 52-week high of $7.48. The last session, NYSE ended with Nautilus (NLS) sliding 4.22% to $1.59. NYSE slid 1.85% to $15,474.79,...
via.news
MongoDB Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MongoDB (MDB) rising 23.01% to $177.98 on Wednesday while NASDAQ fell 0% to $0.00. MongoDB’s last close was $144.69, 74.64% below its 52-week high of $570.58. Is MongoDB Stock a Good Investment?. Historically, investors have awarded a premium valuation to...
via.news
Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax (ETW), Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax (ETW)...
via.news
MFA Financial, John Hancock, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – MFA Financial (MFA), John Hancock (HPF), Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 MFA Financial (MFA) 10.88 0.74% 16.51% 2022-11-22 11:15:08. 2 John Hancock (HPF) 15.89 1.27% 9.42% 2022-11-21...
via.news
Ecolab Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Ecolab‘s pre-market value is already 4.99% up. Ecolab’s last close was $147.97, 37.67% under its 52-week high of $237.38. The last session, NYSE finished with Ecolab (ECL) falling 0.31% to $147.97. NYSE dropped 0.11% to $15,311.79,...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 17.39% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,481.50. Almost half of the Hong Kong stock market is represented by the Hang Seng Index. This index is often used as a reference point for investors’ sentiment in the Asian capital markets.
Comments / 0