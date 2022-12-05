ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kodak Stock Down By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kodak (NYSE: KODK) dropped by a staggering 30.72% in 21 sessions from $5.73 to $3.97 at 19:36 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.95% to $15,328.44, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Kodak’s...
Niu Technologies Stock 14.09% Up On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies rising 14.09% to $5.02 on Tuesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 2% to $11,014.89, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around negative trend trading session today.
Redfin Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) fell 9.22% to $5.02 at 14:25 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.2% to $10,992.92, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
Insperity And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (GULTU), Insperity (NSP), Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
USD/CNH Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 2.3% for the last 21 sessions. At 08:07 EST on Thursday, 8 December, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.97. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.131% up from its 52-week low and 0.188% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
Momo Stock Was Up By 28.95% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Momo rising 28.95% to $6.77 on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ rose 1.13% to $11,082.00, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. Momo’s last close...
Platinum Futures Down By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.71% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Wednesday, 7 December, Platinum (PL) is $1,014.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17600, 99.99% below its average volume of 12432749143.83. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Up By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 7.9% for the last 10 sessions. At 04:50 EST on Thursday, 8 December, Copper (HG) is $3.86. Investing in copper futures is a great way to bet on the price of copper. While it may seem like a more risky bet than other commodities, it is actually quite easy to make. Buying a common stock of copper companies is an alternative to futures trading, but it is important to understand other factors that can affect a stock’s value.
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, Nautilus Is Up By 5%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Nautilus‘s pre-market value is already 5.03% up. Nautilus’s last close was $1.59, 78.74% under its 52-week high of $7.48. The last session, NYSE ended with Nautilus (NLS) sliding 4.22% to $1.59. NYSE slid 1.85% to $15,474.79,...
MongoDB Stock Impressive Jump On Wednesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MongoDB (MDB) rising 23.01% to $177.98 on Wednesday while NASDAQ fell 0% to $0.00. MongoDB’s last close was $144.69, 74.64% below its 52-week high of $570.58. Is MongoDB Stock a Good Investment?. Historically, investors have awarded a premium valuation to...
Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax, Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax (ETW), Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund (DPG), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Eaton Vance Corporation Eaton Vance Tax (ETW)...
Ecolab Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Ecolab‘s pre-market value is already 4.99% up. Ecolab’s last close was $147.97, 37.67% under its 52-week high of $237.38. The last session, NYSE finished with Ecolab (ECL) falling 0.31% to $147.97. NYSE dropped 0.11% to $15,311.79,...
HANG SENG INDEX Jumps By 17% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 17.39% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 6 December, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $19,481.50. Almost half of the Hong Kong stock market is represented by the Hang Seng Index. This index is often used as a reference point for investors’ sentiment in the Asian capital markets.

