ALTOONA, Pa. -- Utah is back in the Rose Bowl for the second straight year, and this time the Utes will be trying to finish strong instead of folding late. Welcome to the debut of Friday top 5, which will be the offseason replacement for the popular and well-received Midweek top 10. I heard great feedback from readers throughout the season about the midweek feature, which was a compilation of a whole bunch of stuff going on in the Penn State football program and with other programs.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO