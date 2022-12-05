Sloan Gonzales has been named UCCS’s first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Education and Outreach. This new role reports to Rame Hanna, Vice Chancellor of DEI (VCDEI), and is vital in developing, coordinating, and assessing DEI educational initiatives and resources to help promote social responsibility and agency around DEI at UCCS. The position also collaborates with DEI-centered offices to support the VCDEI in fostering partnerships with key stakeholders, along with developing innovative outreach communications to enhance DEI impacts at UCCS.

