Pasquotank commissioners fail to agree on appointment to fill Sterritt seat; Gallop not nominated

Pasquotank County commissioners failed to agree Monday on who should fill the at-large seat left vacant by Bill Sterritt's death in October.

The executive committee of the Pasquotank Democratic Party voted Saturday to recommend that civic activist Linwood Gallop be appointed to the seat.

But Gallop was never nominated by any of the six commissioners at Monday's commissioners meeting to fill the vacancy and the board rejected two other Democrats who sought the local party’s nod at Saturday’s meeting.

Republican Jonathan Meads nominated former commissioner Sam Davis III but that motion was defeated 4-2 with only fellow Republican Sean Lavin joining Meads. Democratic commissioners Charles Jordan, Cecil Perry and Lloyd Griffin and Republican Barry Overman voted no.

Overman then nominated former Board of Education member Dr. Denauvo Robinson but that motion was defeated on a 3-3 vote. Overman, Jordan and Griffin voted for Robinson while Meads, Lavin and Perry voted no.

Under state law, commissioners are not bound by the Democratic Party executive committee’s choice. Because Sterritt held an at-large seat, the only requirement is that the person be a registered Democrat and live in Pasquotank County.

Commissioners are now expected to meet before the end of the year to fill the vacancy.