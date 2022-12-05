Read full article on original website
Related
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Android phones in 2023 are getting a great battery upgrade
Rumoured specs for some next-gen flagships show a marked improvement over previous iterations
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72: Why this smartphone also convinces us without 5G
Several days ago, we published our test of the Motorola Moto G72. We already noticed several things when we had the device for less than 300 Euros (~$316) in our hands for the first time: The discrete design and slim and light case were naturally the first things that struck us.
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro Max for rumored iPhone 15 Ultra — here's why
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is one of the best phones this year, but I'm more excited for an iPhone 15 Ultra with a possible new design, USB-C and periscope zoom camera.
notebookcheck.net
PINE64 Ox64: Compact single-board computer released in two variants from US$6 with RISC-V processor
PINE64 has introduced another single-board computer (SBC). Introduced in early October, the PINE64 Ox64 is about the size of a Raspberry Pi Pico W at 51 x 21 x 19 mm. The similarities do not end there either, with the PINE64 Ox64 also starting at US$6. However, the PINE64 Ox64 has a dual-core RISC-V processor rather than the RP2040 microcontroller powering the Pico W.
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
These Samsung Galaxy phones just got the free Android 13 update
Good news for owners of slightly older Samsungs: your update is on its way
Android Headlines
Xiaomi shares a bunch of Xiaomi 13 & 13 Pro images ahead of launch
The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will become official soon, and the company decided to share a bunch of images ahead of launch. If you take a look at the galleries below the article, you’ll see the images in question. As a reminder, the Xiaomi 13 series was supposed...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 Ultra tipped to have even more cameras than the 12S Ultra
To look at Xiaomi's 12S Ultra and its exaggerated rear panel hump, it might be surprising to learn that it has no more than 3 actual cameras on its back: dual 48MP shooters alongside its series-first Sony IMX989-based primary lens. However, its successor the "13 Ultra" is now backed to acquire as many lenses, if not more.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13 series launch officially rescheduled for December 11 as Xiaomi releases more promotional images
Xiaomi initially scheduled its next major launch event for December 1. Going by the original plan, the company would've launched its next batch of mobile products in China on that date, but those plans were shelved. Xiaomi has now confirmed a new date for the event, however. As revealed on...
Android Authority
The first photo of Samsung's smart wireless charger spotted
The FCC application includes a photo and details about the product. Samsung has filed an FCC application for its new smart wireless charger. The application includes a photo that gives us our first look at the device. The documents say it has Zigbee and WPT capabilities with Bluetooth LE and...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Note E-Ink Tablet: 10.3-inch and 5.35 mm thick E-Reader lands with Android pre-installed
Xiaomi has revealed a new E-Reader, just a few days after introducing a new version of the Redmi Pad. Offered only in China for the time being like the new Redmi Pad, the Note E-Ink Tablet is billed as a note-taking device, much like the Lenovo YOGA Paper. To that end, Xiaomi has pre-installed the WPS Office Suite, which is compatible with a bundled active stylus.
notebookcheck.net
POCO X5 5G and Redmi Note 12 5G leak as similar devices, with Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G to replace Redmi Note 11 Pro 2023
Last week, Xiaomiui revealed IMEI database listings for the POCO X5 Pro, which will also launch in China under Xiaomi's Redmi brand. Unsurprisingly, Xiaomi has also developed a POCO X5, the specifications of which have not leaked yet. However, the Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM Berhad) has revealed the POCO X5 5G as 22111317PG, a global model that should be available in multiple countries.
Apple Insider
Satechi has a new 10,000mAh Duo Wireless Power Stand
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Popular accessory maker Satechi has released a new wireless charging stand that can charge aniPhone, AirPods, and a third device of your choice. The Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is a powerful 10,000mAh power...
notebookcheck.net
Realme 10 Pro series will launch globally with the latest OS based on Android 13
The 10 Pro and 10 Pro+ became Realme's first smartphones to launch with Android 13 out of the box in China. Now, Madhav Sheth has indicated that this new, fourth-gen UI will also come with the international version of each device. In keeping with its new name, the brand's president...
electrek.co
Navier shows off flying electric boat and claims ‘world’s longest range’
Electric boat manufacturer Navier is showing off the first flight of its Navier N30 hydrofoil electric boat along with a major unveiling event. Hydrofoils, which function similarly to airplane wings underwater, help lift boats above the surface. By carrying the hull out of the water, hydrofoils can help dramatically reduce the energy required, resulting in longer run times with less “fuel.” In the case of electric boats, that means significantly fewer batteries.
notebookcheck.net
696 WL21 smartwatch with alleged blood pressure sensor and Bluetooth smartphone controls available globally
The 696 WL21 smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.92-in (~49 mm) display with a 320 x 380 px resolution and a 178 degree viewing angle. A thin 2.6 mm (~0.1-in) bezel surrounds the rectangular screen. You can connect the gadget to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 to enable features like calling, app notifications, remote camera and music controls; it’s worth noting that your phone must be running iOS 9.1 or Android 5.0 and above to enable these tools.
Comments / 0