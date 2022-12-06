ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Xiaomi 13: New display and memory details leak alongside promotional images and alleged new launch date

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

December 22 confirmed as Doogee V30's launch date

All the details regarding Doogee's next rugged handset, namely the V30, are now official. This Android smartphone will be a "first" for the Chinese OEM in more than just one areas, since it will be the brand's first step into the 108 MP camera realm, (allegedly) the first rugged phone in the world to feature eSIM support, as well as the first Doogee device with a 120 Hz display.
notebookcheck.net

Redmi K60E officially confirmed to debut with the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200

Xiaomi somehow manages to be among the first OEMs to debut new silicon from both Qualcomm and MediaTek, and that trend looks guaranteed to continue in the future. With the Xiaomi 13 series scheduled to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 this week, Xiaomi has now confirmed it will be among the first adopters of MediaTek's new chipset, the Dimensity 8200.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi announces international launch for Redmi Note 12 series

While Xiaomi is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphones in China, the company has also started its teaser campaign for the Redmi Note 12 series in other markets. For reference, Xiaomi has already released the Redmi Note 12 series in China, where it is available as the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition.
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | OnePlus 11R will launch with a vaguely 10 Pro-esque camera hump and an Alert Slider

5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen OnePlus. OnePlus may now be in the final stages of a launch for a successor to the 10 Pro, which may or may not blow its forebear away thanks to upgrades such as its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. Nevertheless, the brand's current 'stove-top' rear camera layout for its flagship Android smartphones is thought to stay right in place (albeit with superficial tweaks) in the 11 - and, now, in the next variant to launch thereafter.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Moonlight Silver and Basalt Black Limited Editions are unveiled ahead of a major product event

5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Update: Xiaomi has now indeed formally introduced the 2 new Mix Fold 2 special edition box sets, announcing that the Moonlight Silver version will be available at 13,999 yuan. At the equivalent of well over US$2,000, this is much more than the standard issue of the foldable phablet, even at its launch.
notebookcheck.net

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 debuts in the iQOO Neo7 SE

The new iQOO Neo7 SE has launched as an Android smartphone that supports HDR10+, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 thanks to its equally new Dimensity 8200 platform. It has been revealed as having 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, and 4 Cortex-A78s, 3 of which are clocked at 3.0GHz with the remaining one being the fastest 3.1GHz core of the 4 nanometer (nm) chipset.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Google Pixel 6a budget smartphone marked down by 33% on Amazon

The search engine giant's affordable Android smartphone, which has been on the market for less than five months, has now returned to its very intriguing Black Friday price as Amazon offers all color variants of the Google Pixel 6a for just US$299. Budget smartphones for less than US$500 arguably offer...
notebookcheck.net

iQOO 11 launches simultaneously in China, Malaysia and Indonesia as the global edition of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphone

IQOO has taken the unprecedented step of debuting its latest vanilla flagship smartphone internationally, making the 11 official in Indonesia and Malaysia as well as the brand's native China. Furthermore, they have been revealed as virtually the same device in either region, except that its new Isle of Man colorway seems to be exclusive to its domestic market.
notebookcheck.net

Stagnant Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ RAM amounts confirmed by leaker

One of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ phones has apparently been confirmed, and it might be seen as something of a baffling choice for some fans. While the Galaxy S23 series will supposedly be treated to upgrades like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to a 200 MP camera sensor, the RAM amount will remain unchanged.
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk's successor said to be Tom Zhu as Tesla China's CEO arrives to ramp up Giga Texas production

Tesla isn’t shy to import manufacturing help when needed and, after bringing Japanese supervisors from Panasonic to try and ramp up battery production at the Fremont plant, it will now use Chinese Gigafactory help yet again, but for the Austin factory, reports Bloomberg. Tesla has apparently dispatched none other than Tom Zhu, the head of its China operations, to oversee the Giga Texas capacity expansion, in the hope to replicate the wonders he did for the Shanghai Gigafactory earlier this year.
AUSTIN, TX
notebookcheck.net

24-inch iMac modification modernises design of Apple’s all-in-one desktop

Modding existing Apple products has become rather popular on Bilibili of late. Last month, someone demonstrated a working foldable iPhone based on the parts of other clamshell handsets. Subsequently, another Bilibili member has modified the 24-inch iMac by removing its recognisable display chin. To recap, the 24-inch iMac houses its logic board and Apple M1 SoC beneath its display, presumably to mitigate any heat dissipation issues.
notebookcheck.net

Rad Power Bikes RadTrike 1 e-tricycle unveiled with 415 lbs load capacity

The RadTrike 1 has been revealed exclusively for the US. The electric tricycle, a first from the brand, is suitable for adults with a 415 lbs (~188 kg) load capacity. The company claims that many customers have requested the new model. The model has a 750 W motor and a half-twist throttle with a 14 mph (~22.5 kph) top speed. You can select from five pedal assistance modes, and the tricycle has a low-profile cadence sensor.
notebookcheck.net

Radxa Taco: Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 carrier board launches with numerous expansion options

Radxa has introduced a new carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4). Serving as a replacement for the Rock Pi SATA HAT, the Radxa Taco supports the CM4, CM4 Lite and the Radxa CM3. As CNX Software notes, other Rockchip RK3566-based SoMs could share compatibility with the Radxa Taco too. Please note that while a 60 W 12V power supply is included, you must purchase a compatible SoM separately, as well as any SATA or M.2 drives.
notebookcheck.net

Realme 10 Pro and Pro Plus Global and Indian version prices revealed

Realme has made the international versions of its 5G-capable 10 Pro series official today (December 8, 2022). They consist of the Pro and its Pro+, as they did on their initial launch on the Chinese market. They have brought the same new displays, touted as Skyline (flat) and "segment-leading" (curved) respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy