Xiaomi 13: New display and memory details leak alongside promotional images and alleged new launch date

December 22 confirmed as Doogee V30's launch date
All the details regarding Doogee's next rugged handset, namely the V30, are now official. This Android smartphone will be a "first" for the Chinese OEM in more than just one areas, since it will be the brand's first step into the 108 MP camera realm, (allegedly) the first rugged phone in the world to feature eSIM support, as well as the first Doogee device with a 120 Hz display.
MIUI 14 based on Android 13 debuts touted as Xiaomi's most powerful and secure, yet most efficient and integrated, mobile OS to date
Xiaomi has kicked its 13 & MIUI 14 event of today (December 11, 2022) by diving right into the latter part of that title. This software launch marks the 12th year of its existence, and its maker asserts that it is the best and most engaging major upgrade yet. Xiaomi...
Redmi K60E officially confirmed to debut with the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Xiaomi somehow manages to be among the first OEMs to debut new silicon from both Qualcomm and MediaTek, and that trend looks guaranteed to continue in the future. With the Xiaomi 13 series scheduled to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 this week, Xiaomi has now confirmed it will be among the first adopters of MediaTek's new chipset, the Dimensity 8200.
Xiaomi reveals MIUI 14 first batch roadmap for 16 smartphones including the Xiaomi 12 and Redmi K50 lineups
At its launch event today in China, Xiaomi finally debuted the all-new Xiaomi 13 series. In addition to that, the company has also unveiled the latest iteration of its Android skin, with MIUI 14 now set to be rolled out to Xiaomi smartphones in the future. Along with the usual...
Xiaomi announces international launch for Redmi Note 12 series
While Xiaomi is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphones in China, the company has also started its teaser campaign for the Redmi Note 12 series in other markets. For reference, Xiaomi has already released the Redmi Note 12 series in China, where it is available as the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition.
Rumor | OnePlus 11R will launch with a vaguely 10 Pro-esque camera hump and an Alert Slider
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen OnePlus. OnePlus may now be in the final stages of a launch for a successor to the 10 Pro, which may or may not blow its forebear away thanks to upgrades such as its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. Nevertheless, the brand's current 'stove-top' rear camera layout for its flagship Android smartphones is thought to stay right in place (albeit with superficial tweaks) in the 11 - and, now, in the next variant to launch thereafter.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Moonlight Silver and Basalt Black Limited Editions are unveiled ahead of a major product event
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Update: Xiaomi has now indeed formally introduced the 2 new Mix Fold 2 special edition box sets, announcing that the Moonlight Silver version will be available at 13,999 yuan. At the equivalent of well over US$2,000, this is much more than the standard issue of the foldable phablet, even at its launch.
Honor "80 Pocket" pops up in a new leak as a particularly thin upcoming foldable smartphone
Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Honor has already released additions to its flagship Magic line that are foldable; now, it is projected to make one for its premium mid-range 80 series. Then again, the single leak pointing to this possibility contains a high concentration of supposition thus far.
MediaTek Dimensity 8200 debuts in the iQOO Neo7 SE
The new iQOO Neo7 SE has launched as an Android smartphone that supports HDR10+, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 thanks to its equally new Dimensity 8200 platform. It has been revealed as having 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, and 4 Cortex-A78s, 3 of which are clocked at 3.0GHz with the remaining one being the fastest 3.1GHz core of the 4 nanometer (nm) chipset.
Deal | Google Pixel 6a budget smartphone marked down by 33% on Amazon
The search engine giant's affordable Android smartphone, which has been on the market for less than five months, has now returned to its very intriguing Black Friday price as Amazon offers all color variants of the Google Pixel 6a for just US$299. Budget smartphones for less than US$500 arguably offer...
KT Pocket KT-R1: Android gaming handheld moves closer to release with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and 1080p display
KT Pocket is now ready to introduce the KT-R1, a budget gaming handheld with a 3:2 display for native Game Boy Advance scaling. KT Pocket offers the KT-R1 in numerous configurations and will begin selling the handheld globally in early 2023 from US$169. KT Pocket has announced the KT-R1, an...
iQOO 11 launches simultaneously in China, Malaysia and Indonesia as the global edition of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphone
IQOO has taken the unprecedented step of debuting its latest vanilla flagship smartphone internationally, making the 11 official in Indonesia and Malaysia as well as the brand's native China. Furthermore, they have been revealed as virtually the same device in either region, except that its new Isle of Man colorway seems to be exclusive to its domestic market.
Stagnant Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ RAM amounts confirmed by leaker
One of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ phones has apparently been confirmed, and it might be seen as something of a baffling choice for some fans. While the Galaxy S23 series will supposedly be treated to upgrades like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to a 200 MP camera sensor, the RAM amount will remain unchanged.
Elon Musk's successor said to be Tom Zhu as Tesla China's CEO arrives to ramp up Giga Texas production
Tesla isn’t shy to import manufacturing help when needed and, after bringing Japanese supervisors from Panasonic to try and ramp up battery production at the Fremont plant, it will now use Chinese Gigafactory help yet again, but for the Austin factory, reports Bloomberg. Tesla has apparently dispatched none other than Tom Zhu, the head of its China operations, to oversee the Giga Texas capacity expansion, in the hope to replicate the wonders he did for the Shanghai Gigafactory earlier this year.
24-inch iMac modification modernises design of Apple’s all-in-one desktop
Modding existing Apple products has become rather popular on Bilibili of late. Last month, someone demonstrated a working foldable iPhone based on the parts of other clamshell handsets. Subsequently, another Bilibili member has modified the 24-inch iMac by removing its recognisable display chin. To recap, the 24-inch iMac houses its logic board and Apple M1 SoC beneath its display, presumably to mitigate any heat dissipation issues.
Rad Power Bikes RadTrike 1 e-tricycle unveiled with 415 lbs load capacity
The RadTrike 1 has been revealed exclusively for the US. The electric tricycle, a first from the brand, is suitable for adults with a 415 lbs (~188 kg) load capacity. The company claims that many customers have requested the new model. The model has a 750 W motor and a half-twist throttle with a 14 mph (~22.5 kph) top speed. You can select from five pedal assistance modes, and the tricycle has a low-profile cadence sensor.
Radxa Taco: Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 carrier board launches with numerous expansion options
Radxa has introduced a new carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4). Serving as a replacement for the Rock Pi SATA HAT, the Radxa Taco supports the CM4, CM4 Lite and the Radxa CM3. As CNX Software notes, other Rockchip RK3566-based SoMs could share compatibility with the Radxa Taco too. Please note that while a 60 W 12V power supply is included, you must purchase a compatible SoM separately, as well as any SATA or M.2 drives.
Early specs of the 20-inch foldable MacBook display tipped as Apple may be testing it for launch after the OLED iPad
While Apple may have given up on the whole foldable iPhone idea as it has determined that the current form factor does do job nicely, it is still starting to probe for larger devices with foldable displays, including a 20-inch MacBook whose screen may get to about 15 inches when closed, reports Korean media.
Portable OLED display ASUS ZenScreen in review: Excellent picture quality and color space coverage
In September, we reviewed the IPS version of the Asus ZenScreen (MB16AC), and now the manufacturer follows up with a portable, external OLED monitor. Note: The manufacturer may use components from different suppliers including display panels, drives or memory sticks with similar specifications. The case of the 15.6-inch ZenScreen is...
Realme 10 Pro and Pro Plus Global and Indian version prices revealed
Realme has made the international versions of its 5G-capable 10 Pro series official today (December 8, 2022). They consist of the Pro and its Pro+, as they did on their initial launch on the Chinese market. They have brought the same new displays, touted as Skyline (flat) and "segment-leading" (curved) respectively.
