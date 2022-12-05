Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Facelifted 2024 Tesla Model 3 Spied Testing On The Streets Of California
Two prototypes of the facelifted Tesla Model 3 have been spied testing in California, just a week after the first report surfaced about the car manufacturer planning an update for the EV. The first of these prototypes are finished in white and was spotted by Twitter user ‘omg_Tesla/Rivian’ with black...
torquenews.com
Fremont Factory Gears Up For The Next Tesla Model 3 Restyling
It's no secret at this point that Tesla is working on an update to the Model 3. The relaunch of the electric sedan basically means that assembly lines have to be updated as well, which is already happening at the factory in Fremont, California. The Tesla Model 3 was introduced...
Tesla Model 3 Assembly Lines Are Ramping Up For Something Big
Tesla is reportedly revamping the Model 3 production lines at its Fremont factory ahead of the smallest tesla model's impending facelift. This is according to documents found by Teslarati. The news comes a little over a week after the news started swirling that Tesla is reportedly working on an update...
torquenews.com
Tesla Can Turn the Model 3 Into Its $30,000 Hatchback
There is starting to become pressure from retail investors and analysts against Tesla to make their $30,000 hatchback vehicle in order to compete in international markets and with BYD in China. Here's how I think Tesla can accomplish this. The Tesla Model 3 Reduced In Scope. I currently own a...
Tesla Reportedly Working On A Substantial Model 3 Update
Anyone familiar with Tesla knows the company rarely updates its vehicles, at least in the traditional sense. Though the vehicles receive over-the-air software updates regularly, alterations to the design or anything physical are almost non-existent. That's why this new report from Reuters is so surprising. The outlet claims to have insider knowledge from four people close to the project, saying that a revamped Tesla Model 3 is coming in late 2023.
2 New Chevy SUVs Are Among Consumer Reports’ Most Reliable American Cars
American cars aren't usually the poster children for reliability. But two Chevy models have proved to be reliable this year. The post 2 New Chevy SUVs Are Among Consumer Reports’ Most Reliable American Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
Digital Trends
Apple’s rumored car could cost the same as a Tesla Model S
Rumors have been swirling around for years regarding Apple’s plans for an electric, self-driving car. The latest report, which arrived on Tuesday via a usually reliable source, suggests Apple has scaled back its plan for an autonomous car, with some elements yet to be agreed upon. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman...
teslarati.com
Tesla gets one of its most bullish comments from Elon Musk to date
While Tesla is still neck-deep with allegations of low demand in China and Elon Musk’s alleged lack of focus on the EV maker, the company received what could only be described as one of its most optimistic sentiments from its CEO to date. As per CEO Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX are now operating so well that very little is needed from him most of the time.
The pickup truck goes luxury with Ford's new Ranger Platinum
Ford Ranger Platinum is a new top-of-the-range line offering a different class of pickup truck
US News and World Report
How Far Can a Tesla Go?
Tesla’s fully electric luxury vehicles are known for style, grace, interesting new technology and impressive range. The current Tesla lineup offers four models: two sedans and two SUVs, with one reasonably affordable and one more extravagantly priced model in each category. That means, if you’re shopping in the luxury electric car category, you can likely find a Tesla model to fit your budget.
We got an early look at Volkswagen's nostalgic electric minivan — see inside the ID.Buzz
The VW ID.Buzz is an incredibly cool electric minivan that hits the US in 2024. We saw it in person and toured its functional and quirky features.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model S Plaid, Long Range on car carriers spotted in Europe
Tesla Model S Plaid and Long Range units were spotted on car carriers in Europe recently as deliveries are set to begin any day. The Model S Plaid and Long Range trim levels have been reserved for deliveries in the United States for the majority of its production life, while deliveries in China and Europe have been placed on the back burner for some time.
Only 1 American Car Brand Lost Consumer Reports Recommendations
Ford is the only American automaker to lose CR recommendations from the recent Auto Reliability Survey — with the 2023 Mustang Mach-E and the 2023 Bronco Sport. The post Only 1 American Car Brand Lost Consumer Reports Recommendations appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
You Can Now Buy An Official Tesla Charger At Best Buy
In order to get a Tesla Wall Connector, you used to have to visit the electric car maker's official website. There's a "Shop" icon that takes you to Tesla's online store with all sorts of stuff. However, now you can buy the same Wall Connector on Best Buy's website, and the price is the same as well.
notebookcheck.net
Minisforum announces Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with 2.5K HDR webcam
The new Mars lineup from Minisforum is designed to combine the latest tech innovations with the compact mini PC form-factor. Minisforum is introducing the MC560 mini PC as a stylish teleconferencing solution for those who work from home. The new model comes with business features that include a 2.5K HDR camera plus an advanced dual speaker system with dual microphone array.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford GT MK IV Debuts As Supercar’s Last Hurrah
This past October, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition was revealed as the final road-going variant of the least-gen supercar, one that marks the end of an era after The Blue Oval extended GT production two times in the past. At the time, most assumed that this small 20-unit run would truly be the last new Ford GT to launch – at least in its current form. However, the automaker isn’t quite done with its latest and greatest supercar just yet, as it just unveiled the 2023 Ford GT MK IV, which pays tribute to the original Mk IV that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
theoldmotor.com
Late 1950s Street Scenes in San Francisco
Today we feature a Nass video of the work of an amateur filmmaker shot on the streets of San Francisco in the late 1950s. The unknown camera person apparently was interested in capturing several things in this film; motor vehicles, cable cars, trollies, buses, and tall buildings. Please share with...
torquenews.com
Tesla Shows Design Of The “Smaller, Tight Wolverine package” Cybertruck Meant For International Markets
Elon Musk has said that in the future Tesla will "make an international version of Cybertruck that will be kinda smaller, kind of like a tight Wolverine package." And today we have seen our first glimpse of a smaller, 2 door Cybertruck design directly from Tesla. The Cybertruck is Tesla’s...
torquenews.com
Tesla Won’t Buy Lucid Motors, It Would Probably Have To Be a Non-US Company
Some people may think that Tesla may use the opportunity and buy out Lucid Motors. But, first, I am not sure if Lucid Motors will be bought out, second, I agree with the notion that if Lucid were to be bought out it would probably have to be from a non-US company that does not currently sell in the US.
