This post was sponsored by TrueRest but all the opinions expressed here are my own. It’s that time of year when we’re all balancing A LOT! The holiday parties, shopping, food prep, school events, sports etc. Why do we insist on ending each year in a flurry of chaos?! Like most busy moms, I’ve been finding myself struggling to balance all the holiday stuff, kid stuff as well as my workload! I’ve noticed tension in my shoulders, myself snapping at my kids more easily than normal and just a constant state of low-grade anxiety and overwhelm. Can you relate? Please tell me I’m not the only mom who gets grouchy when there is TOO MUCH going on!

2 DAYS AGO