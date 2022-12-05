Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem includes paid family leave in new budget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just hours after giving birth, work is usually the last thing on a parent’s mind. But for one Sioux Falls family, lack of paid family leave after the birth of their second child meant the father was back at work the next day.
wnax.com
SD Budget Delivered to Legislators
A number of incoming legislators, including District 18 Representative-elect Julie Auch of Lesterville were in attendance for the Governor’s budget address Tuesday in Pierre. She says there were some items that caught her attention…. Auch says the Governor laid out a good plan to cut the state sales...
sfsimplified.com
What Gov. Kristi Noem's proposed budget means for Sioux Falls
Simplified: Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday told lawmakers how she'd like them to spend state tax money over the next 18 months. Here's a look at some takeaways that – if passed by the Legislature – will affect folks in Sioux Falls. Why it matters. While the Legislature...
hubcityradio.com
District 3 Legislators Senator Al Novstrup & Representative Carl Perry react to the Governor’s Budget Address
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem deliver her budget address for the remainder of FY2023 & look ahead to FY2024. District 3 members Senator Al Novstrup & Representative Carl Perry offered their thoughts on the speech. Representative Perry talks about how difficult it could be to take care of...
mprnews.org
Social Security tax cut splits Minnesota DFLers
A fresh crop of Minnesota DFL lawmakers took to social media Tuesday to push back against their own leaders, insisting that they’d fight to exempt all Social Security income from state taxes once they take office. It was the first sign of tension among a new DFL Senate majority...
KELOLAND TV
READ: Gov. Noem’s 2022 budget address
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Republican Governor Kristi Noem presents her annual budget address at 1 p.m. CT Tuesday in Pierre. After winning reelection in November, Noem is giving her fifth budget address to state lawmakers. She said the proposal would include proposals for the remainder of the 2023 fiscal year and for the 2024 fiscal year.
KELOLAND TV
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
KELOLAND TV
Grocery tax repeal? Or a smaller property-tax bill?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s citizens will soon find out how much state government has collected from taxpayers and whether a broad tax cut can be possible in a time of higher inflation. Republican Governor Kristi Noem wants to exempt most grocery items from the state 4.5%...
Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline
A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
SD regulators take co-op’s grain-buying license
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska business has agreed to surrender its South Dakota grain-buying license. Organic Producers of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota also will pay a $5,000 fine. The decision to accept the settlement Tuesday marked the first time the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission had taken...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota State Retirement Board receives an update
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota State Retirement System Board got an update on their investment status at their meeting last week. State Investment Officer Matt Clark said they are now seeing a modest increase in the current fiscal year. Clark says the first six months of the year showed them...
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
sdpb.org
Noem calls for Black Hills Forest Plan redo
Gov. Kristi Noem is joining Wyoming’s governor in calling for the Black Hills National Forest to redo a draft of its upcoming forest plan revision. Current draft assessments call for reductions in timber sales. Timber industry advocates said the proposed reductions in timber sales would prove disastrous for the...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pierre to benefit from improved water quality
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Pierre began distributing water from the City’s new Water Treatment Plant located near the Missouri River bridge in southwest Pierre. Mayor Steve Harding is celebrating the milestone. “This is a huge step forward for the City and our quality of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
South Dakota man accused of threatening to kill Governor Kristi Noem, Judge
(Charles Mix County, SD) -- A South Dakota man is accused of threatening to kill Governor Kristi Noem and a judge. Court documents show 28-year-old Jason Shields was indicted November 17th for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer. Authorities say the indictment is in connection with threats...
hubcityradio.com
The Bollwegs withdraws opposition to proposed wind farm on the Hughes/Hyde border
PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- It appears the only opposition to a proposed wind farm along the Hughes/Hyde County border are ending their opposition. Attorney Brett Koenecke is representing the North Bend Wind Farm project and says an agreement was worked out late Monday night with intervenors Michael and Judy Bollweg of rural Harrold and their and their business entities.
mitchellnow.com
Governor Noem and colleagues urge Congress to remove COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and 20 other governors urged congressional leadership to remove and prohibit the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on members of the U.S. Armed Forces. “The Biden vaccine mandate on our military creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities...
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota today and into Friday. School closing are happening around the region as some of the first to announce closures were Yankton at noon, Elk Point at 1 p.m. and in Iowa, George- Little Rock at 1:15 p.m. and Central Lyon in Rock Rapids at 1:15 p.m.
2 to 4 Inches of Snow and Freezing Drizzle Possible Thursday in Parts of South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
Comments / 0