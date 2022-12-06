Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Philips H9505 over-ear hybrid ANC headphones now 60% off on Amazon
The massive 60% deal currently live on Amazon brings the Philips H9505 over-ear hybrid ANC headphones down to US$99.99 from a US$249.99 list price. With the same 27-hour battery life regardless of ANC status, these headphones feature a rounded over-ear design and custom control via the Philips Headphones app. Philips...
notebookcheck.net
KT Pocket KT-R1: Android gaming handheld moves closer to release with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and 1080p display
KT Pocket is now ready to introduce the KT-R1, a budget gaming handheld with a 3:2 display for native Game Boy Advance scaling. KT Pocket offers the KT-R1 in numerous configurations and will begin selling the handheld globally in early 2023 from US$169. KT Pocket has announced the KT-R1, an...
notebookcheck.net
ViewSonic M2W portable projector with 1,700 lumens brightness launches
The ViewSonic M2W portable projector has arrived. The gadget has an LED light source with a maximum brightness of 1,700 lumens and up to 30,000 hours of life expectancy. The projector has a 1280 x 800 px resolution and produces lifelike colors, covering 125% of the Rec.709 color gamut. You can throw images up to 120-in (~305 cm) wide from 3.1 m (~10.2 ft) away, thanks to a 1.2 throw ratio.
9to5Mac
This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
notebookcheck.net
December 22 confirmed as Doogee V30's launch date
All the details regarding Doogee's next rugged handset, namely the V30, are now official. This Android smartphone will be a "first" for the Chinese OEM in more than just one areas, since it will be the brand's first step into the 108 MP camera realm, (allegedly) the first rugged phone in the world to feature eSIM support, as well as the first Doogee device with a 120 Hz display.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Pad: Solid tablet for less than US$300
With the Redmi Pad, Xiaomi introduces its most affordable tablet to date. The 10.6-inch device starts from US$240 and although it is a lower mid-range tablet, the Redmi model stays true to its name with good features such as a 90-Hz display and an aluminum case. Working For Notebookcheck. Are...
notebookcheck.net
Minisforum announces Mars MC560 teleconference mini PC with 2.5K HDR webcam
The new Mars lineup from Minisforum is designed to combine the latest tech innovations with the compact mini PC form-factor. Minisforum is introducing the MC560 mini PC as a stylish teleconferencing solution for those who work from home. The new model comes with business features that include a 2.5K HDR camera plus an advanced dual speaker system with dual microphone array.
notebookcheck.net
Rad Power Bikes RadTrike 1 e-tricycle unveiled with 415 lbs load capacity
The RadTrike 1 has been revealed exclusively for the US. The electric tricycle, a first from the brand, is suitable for adults with a 415 lbs (~188 kg) load capacity. The company claims that many customers have requested the new model. The model has a 750 W motor and a half-twist throttle with a 14 mph (~22.5 kph) top speed. You can select from five pedal assistance modes, and the tricycle has a low-profile cadence sensor.
notebookcheck.net
Honor "80 Pocket" pops up in a new leak as a particularly thin upcoming foldable smartphone
Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Honor has already released additions to its flagship Magic line that are foldable; now, it is projected to make one for its premium mid-range 80 series. Then again, the single leak pointing to this possibility contains a high concentration of supposition thus far.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi reveals MIUI 14 first batch roadmap for 16 smartphones including the Xiaomi 12 and Redmi K50 lineups
At its launch event today in China, Xiaomi finally debuted the all-new Xiaomi 13 series. In addition to that, the company has also unveiled the latest iteration of its Android skin, with MIUI 14 now set to be rolled out to Xiaomi smartphones in the future. Along with the usual...
notebookcheck.net
MediaTek Dimensity 8200 debuts in the iQOO Neo7 SE
The new iQOO Neo7 SE has launched as an Android smartphone that supports HDR10+, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 thanks to its equally new Dimensity 8200 platform. It has been revealed as having 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, and 4 Cortex-A78s, 3 of which are clocked at 3.0GHz with the remaining one being the fastest 3.1GHz core of the 4 nanometer (nm) chipset.
notebookcheck.net
Portable OLED display ASUS ZenScreen in review: Excellent picture quality and color space coverage
In September, we reviewed the IPS version of the Asus ZenScreen (MB16AC), and now the manufacturer follows up with a portable, external OLED monitor. Note: The manufacturer may use components from different suppliers including display panels, drives or memory sticks with similar specifications. The case of the 15.6-inch ZenScreen is...
notebookcheck.net
MIUI 14 based on Android 13 debuts touted as Xiaomi's most powerful and secure, yet most efficient and integrated, mobile OS to date
Xiaomi has kicked its 13 & MIUI 14 event of today (December 11, 2022) by diving right into the latter part of that title. This software launch marks the 12th year of its existence, and its maker asserts that it is the best and most engaging major upgrade yet. Xiaomi...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi announces international launch for Redmi Note 12 series
While Xiaomi is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphones in China, the company has also started its teaser campaign for the Redmi Note 12 series in other markets. For reference, Xiaomi has already released the Redmi Note 12 series in China, where it is available as the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition.
notebookcheck.net
Redmi K60E officially confirmed to debut with the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Xiaomi somehow manages to be among the first OEMs to debut new silicon from both Qualcomm and MediaTek, and that trend looks guaranteed to continue in the future. With the Xiaomi 13 series scheduled to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 this week, Xiaomi has now confirmed it will be among the first adopters of MediaTek's new chipset, the Dimensity 8200.
notebookcheck.net
Radxa Taco: Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 carrier board launches with numerous expansion options
Radxa has introduced a new carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4). Serving as a replacement for the Rock Pi SATA HAT, the Radxa Taco supports the CM4, CM4 Lite and the Radxa CM3. As CNX Software notes, other Rockchip RK3566-based SoMs could share compatibility with the Radxa Taco too. Please note that while a 60 W 12V power supply is included, you must purchase a compatible SoM separately, as well as any SATA or M.2 drives.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Moonlight Silver and Basalt Black Limited Editions are unveiled ahead of a major product event
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Update: Xiaomi has now indeed formally introduced the 2 new Mix Fold 2 special edition box sets, announcing that the Moonlight Silver version will be available at 13,999 yuan. At the equivalent of well over US$2,000, this is much more than the standard issue of the foldable phablet, even at its launch.
electrek.co
Squad solar electric city car is coming to the US for $6,250
The Squad solar electric city car is launching in the US, and it starts at $6,250. Is it just a golf cart or actually a new and useful product?. Squad Mobility is a Dutch startup founded by Robert Hoevers and Chris Klok, two former employees of Lightyear, which is also working on a solar electric car – though a full-size one.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Xiaomi 13 is a nightmare to make screen protectors for due to its new build, say accessory OEMs
Xiaomi has reportedly locked a flat-edged, flat-screened design in for the upcoming successor to its vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered flagship the 12, as a contrast to the more traditional curved display of the 12 Pro's own replacement. However, the resulting super-slim-bezel effect, hailed as a "pinnacle in terms of...
notebookcheck.net
RX 7900 XT performs 42% better vs RX 6900 XT with Vulkan while putting up unexciting OpenCL figures in valid Geekbench entries
After getting some preliminary RX 7900 XTX Geekbench performance figures, we have our first look at the OpenCL and Vulkan performance of the RX 7900 XT courtesy of BenchLeaks. The RX 7900 XT is one-half of the RDNA 3 duo that is scheduled to release on December 13. Before we...
