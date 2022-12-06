All the details regarding Doogee's next rugged handset, namely the V30, are now official. This Android smartphone will be a "first" for the Chinese OEM in more than just one areas, since it will be the brand's first step into the 108 MP camera realm, (allegedly) the first rugged phone in the world to feature eSIM support, as well as the first Doogee device with a 120 Hz display.

