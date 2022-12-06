Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Related
Knee trouble influenced Titans’ decision to trade A.J. Brown?
Following the Titans’ decision to send A.J. Brown to the Eagles, they dealt with a quick revenge game. The recently extended wide receiver made a rather notable impact in Week 13’s Tennessee-Philadelphia matchup — an Eagles rout. Although other factors undoubtedly contributed to Jon Robinson‘s ouster, the GM’s decision to unload Brown certainly played a role.
Jets DT Quinnen Williams, WR Corey Davis exit game with injuries
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and wide receiver Corey Davis were ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game with injuries.
NFL insiders predict Broncos GM George Paton's future in Denver
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is more than likely going to be one-and-done in Denver, but there may be additional casualties following the Broncos’ underwhelming 2022 season. Sources told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that “front-office changes are more probable than not” in Denver, with the writer specifically pointing to general manager George Paton.
Leslie Frazier an option for Colts head-coaching job?
There are a few things going for Frazier. The coach does have some connections to Indy, as he served as the Colts assistant head coach/defensive backs coach in 2006. Further, as Graziano writes, Frazier has the support of Tony Dungy, and the former head coach’s “word carries some weight” within the organization. Frazier actually interviewed for the Colts’ head coaching gig back in 2018 before the team hired Frank Reich, so there’s clearly some respect for his coaching ability.
Tom Brady open to playing in 2023
Thanks to a weak NFC South, the 6-6 Buccaneers are atop their division and are presently in line for a home playoff game. Brady himself has not played as well as he had during his first two seasons in Tampa, as his middling quarterback rating (91.6) and poor yards per pass attempt average (6.4) would suggest. But the 45-year-old passer is reportedly feeling better physically after playing through shoulder and finger ailments earlier in the season, and he has been asking for more competitive 1-on-1 reps in practice. And, after struggling through the first three quarters of the Bucs’ Week 13 victory over the Saints, Brady looked strong in directing the Bucs’ last-minute comeback victory, so there are reasons to believe that he can lead another deep postseason run.
Chargers DE Joey Bosa expected to begin practicing
The 6-6 Chargers, who are on the outside of the AFC playoff picture as of the time of this writing, may soon welcome back one of their best players. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bolts will evaluate defensive end Joey Bosa early this week with the expectation that he will begin practicing on Wednesday (video link).
Chiefs sign DT Brandon Williams to active roster
It was always expected that Williams’ stint on the practice squad would be temporary, especially since he wouldn’t need long to get acclimated to the Chiefs’ defense. The veteran previously played under Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen when the two were in Baltimore, so the familiarity certainly played into the player’s readiness.
Steelers activate K Chris Boswell from IR
The 31-year-old last played in Week 7 and has been on IR for one month due to a groin injury. That move guaranteed that he would miss at least four weeks, but Pittsburgh designated him for return on Thursday. That opened his 21-day window to be activated and signaled that he would be ready to suit up in Week 14 during Sunday’s divisional showdown with the Ravens.
Jaguars waive RB Darrell Henderson
Darrell Henderson's time with the Jaguars will end up being brief. The former Rams starter is back on waivers, according to a Jaguars announcement. The Jags claimed the fourth-year running back barely two weeks ago. The former third-round pick did not play in a game with Jacksonville. Henderson has two...
Florida QB Anthony Richardson declares for NFL Draft
After only one season at the helm as the Gators starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Anthony Richardson announced on his Twitter account that he would be forgoing his team’s bowl game and the remainder of his college eligibility in order to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. With the announcement, Richardson officially kicks off what will surely be one of the biggest debates of the pre-draft process: will it be worth it?
Arkansas LB Drew Sanders declares for NFL Draft
In a year’s time, Drew Sanders has gone from a sparsely used Alabama contributor to a first-round prospect following a transfer to Arkansas. After one season as a full-time starter, the junior linebacker will head to the pros. A breakthrough season led Sanders to declare for the 2023 draft,...
Report: Rams OC Liam Coen to return to Kentucky
Although Sean McVay assistants have vaulted to HC positions at the NFL level, the sixth-year Rams coach will need to find a new right-hand man on offense for 2023. Liam Coen is heading back to Kentucky to take over the position he held in 2021. Coen will be a one-and-done...
Jerry Jones: Cowboys still in contact with Odell Beckham Jr.
The Cowboys have gone from the Odell Beckham Jr. frontrunners to outright skeptics about his potential 2022 contributions. While this potential partnership has encountered turbulence , Jerry Jones said an agreement could still happen. It is now widely known Beckham is not on track to play during the regular season....
Two Seahawks RBs deemed game-time decisions vs. Panthers
Initially listed as questionable after injuries in last weekend’s win over the Rams, Seahawks running backs Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas have both been downgraded to doubtful leading into the team’s matchup against the Panthers this Sunday, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson. Both Walker and Dallas will be game-time decisions to play this weekend.
Titans rule out several key players for Week 14 showdown vs. division rival
The Titans will be without a handful of significant players for Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Jim Wyatt of the team’s website notes that wideout Treylon Burks, cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker David Long are among those who have been ruled out for Sunday. Burks suffered a concussion last...
Sean Payton on potential NFL return: 'Sooner than later'
“I really enjoy the current job I have,” Payton said (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). “But I think relative to coaching, though, I know that I want to coach again and it’s not really been a secret. But I wanna find the right spot. And as Tom alluded to, you know, it’s still about the people. Because when it’s all done and it’s quiet, I don’t think it’s the money or the crowd cheers or the trophies or any of that other stuff. I think it’s about the journey with the people that you really enjoy. . . . So we’ll kind of see what happens. But sooner than later though, in fairness to that question. I think that, you know, if not this year, hopefully next year.”
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 0