Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mini 3: Retailer confirms specifications and European pricing with RC-N1 remote controller bundle
DJI still has not acknowledged the Mini 3 yet, making today's rumoured launch date seem unlikely. However, an Austrian retailer briefly listed the upcoming drone on its website, confirming earlier leaks and European pricing. Contrary to those rumours, the Mini 3 is approximately €250 cheaper than the Mini 3 Pro, with Alza pricing the former at €579, including VAT.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla CEO Elon Musk expects EV competitor Lucid Motors to go out of business
The mood in the rapidly growing EV market is slowly but surely approaching a tipping point. After disrupted supply chains and scaled-back production capacities resulted in significant price hikes across the board, electric car makers such as Tesla have started to offer discounts in some international markets where demand is declining rather quickly. According to Elon Musk, this development may have particularly drastic consequences for one certain company.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OnePlus 11R will launch with a vaguely 10 Pro-esque camera hump and an Alert Slider
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen OnePlus. OnePlus may now be in the final stages of a launch for a successor to the 10 Pro, which may or may not blow its forebear away thanks to upgrades such as its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. Nevertheless, the brand's current 'stove-top' rear camera layout for its flagship Android smartphones is thought to stay right in place (albeit with superficial tweaks) in the 11 - and, now, in the next variant to launch thereafter.
notebookcheck.net
Honor "80 Pocket" pops up in a new leak as a particularly thin upcoming foldable smartphone
Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Honor has already released additions to its flagship Magic line that are foldable; now, it is projected to make one for its premium mid-range 80 series. Then again, the single leak pointing to this possibility contains a high concentration of supposition thus far.
notebookcheck.net
KT Pocket KT-R1: Android gaming handheld moves closer to release with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and 1080p display
KT Pocket is now ready to introduce the KT-R1, a budget gaming handheld with a 3:2 display for native Game Boy Advance scaling. KT Pocket offers the KT-R1 in numerous configurations and will begin selling the handheld globally in early 2023 from US$169. KT Pocket has announced the KT-R1, an...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold: New leak shares 360-degree video of company’s first foldable with display specifications and dimensions
@OnLeaks has built on FrontPageTech’s Google Pixel Fold leak, which the latter delivered almost a month ago. Not only has @OnLeaks provided high-resolution renders of Google’s first foldable, but he has also shared dimensions and screen sizes. Specifically, @OnLeaks alleges that the Pixel Fold measures 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7 mm when unfolded, compared to the 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold4.
Comments / 0