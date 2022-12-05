ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DJI Mini 3: Retailer confirms specifications and European pricing with RC-N1 remote controller bundle

DJI still has not acknowledged the Mini 3 yet, making today's rumoured launch date seem unlikely. However, an Austrian retailer briefly listed the upcoming drone on its website, confirming earlier leaks and European pricing. Contrary to those rumours, the Mini 3 is approximately €250 cheaper than the Mini 3 Pro, with Alza pricing the former at €579, including VAT.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk expects EV competitor Lucid Motors to go out of business

The mood in the rapidly growing EV market is slowly but surely approaching a tipping point. After disrupted supply chains and scaled-back production capacities resulted in significant price hikes across the board, electric car makers such as Tesla have started to offer discounts in some international markets where demand is declining rather quickly. According to Elon Musk, this development may have particularly drastic consequences for one certain company.
Rumor | OnePlus 11R will launch with a vaguely 10 Pro-esque camera hump and an Alert Slider

5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen OnePlus. OnePlus may now be in the final stages of a launch for a successor to the 10 Pro, which may or may not blow its forebear away thanks to upgrades such as its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. Nevertheless, the brand's current 'stove-top' rear camera layout for its flagship Android smartphones is thought to stay right in place (albeit with superficial tweaks) in the 11 - and, now, in the next variant to launch thereafter.
Google Pixel Fold: New leak shares 360-degree video of company’s first foldable with display specifications and dimensions

@OnLeaks has built on FrontPageTech’s Google Pixel Fold leak, which the latter delivered almost a month ago. Not only has @OnLeaks provided high-resolution renders of Google’s first foldable, but he has also shared dimensions and screen sizes. Specifically, @OnLeaks alleges that the Pixel Fold measures 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7 mm when unfolded, compared to the 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold4.

