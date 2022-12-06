5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen OnePlus. OnePlus may now be in the final stages of a launch for a successor to the 10 Pro, which may or may not blow its forebear away thanks to upgrades such as its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. Nevertheless, the brand's current 'stove-top' rear camera layout for its flagship Android smartphones is thought to stay right in place (albeit with superficial tweaks) in the 11 - and, now, in the next variant to launch thereafter.

21 HOURS AGO