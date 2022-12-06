Read full article on original website
December 22 confirmed as Doogee V30's launch date
All the details regarding Doogee's next rugged handset, namely the V30, are now official. This Android smartphone will be a "first" for the Chinese OEM in more than just one areas, since it will be the brand's first step into the 108 MP camera realm, (allegedly) the first rugged phone in the world to feature eSIM support, as well as the first Doogee device with a 120 Hz display.
Xiaomi reveals MIUI 14 first batch roadmap for 16 smartphones including the Xiaomi 12 and Redmi K50 lineups
At its launch event today in China, Xiaomi finally debuted the all-new Xiaomi 13 series. In addition to that, the company has also unveiled the latest iteration of its Android skin, with MIUI 14 now set to be rolled out to Xiaomi smartphones in the future. Along with the usual...
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Moonlight Silver and Basalt Black Limited Editions are unveiled ahead of a major product event
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Update: Xiaomi has now indeed formally introduced the 2 new Mix Fold 2 special edition box sets, announcing that the Moonlight Silver version will be available at 13,999 yuan. At the equivalent of well over US$2,000, this is much more than the standard issue of the foldable phablet, even at its launch.
iQOO 11 Pro debuts as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 + V2, 50MP main camera and 200W-charging smartphones
IQOO has unveiled the 11 Pro as its top-end Android smartphone in China today (December 8, 2022). The brand has revealed its design before, although it has only just now confirmed that it has reprised the 10 Pro's racing-striped BMW-inspired Legend finish, as well as its alternate Track colorway; however, it has now revealed that, while the former has been executed in harder-wearing vegan leather and fiberglass this time around, the latter has turned into a frankly unimaginative glitter-effect black.
MIUI 14 based on Android 13 debuts touted as Xiaomi's most powerful and secure, yet most efficient and integrated, mobile OS to date
Xiaomi has kicked its 13 & MIUI 14 event of today (December 11, 2022) by diving right into the latter part of that title. This software launch marks the 12th year of its existence, and its maker asserts that it is the best and most engaging major upgrade yet. Xiaomi...
MediaTek Dimensity 8200 debuts in the iQOO Neo7 SE
The new iQOO Neo7 SE has launched as an Android smartphone that supports HDR10+, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 thanks to its equally new Dimensity 8200 platform. It has been revealed as having 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, and 4 Cortex-A78s, 3 of which are clocked at 3.0GHz with the remaining one being the fastest 3.1GHz core of the 4 nanometer (nm) chipset.
Honor "80 Pocket" pops up in a new leak as a particularly thin upcoming foldable smartphone
Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone. Honor has already released additions to its flagship Magic line that are foldable; now, it is projected to make one for its premium mid-range 80 series. Then again, the single leak pointing to this possibility contains a high concentration of supposition thus far.
DJI Mini 3: Retailer confirms specifications and European pricing with RC-N1 remote controller bundle
DJI still has not acknowledged the Mini 3 yet, making today's rumoured launch date seem unlikely. However, an Austrian retailer briefly listed the upcoming drone on its website, confirming earlier leaks and European pricing. Contrary to those rumours, the Mini 3 is approximately €250 cheaper than the Mini 3 Pro, with Alza pricing the former at €579, including VAT.
Deal | Google Pixel 6a budget smartphone marked down by 33% on Amazon
The search engine giant's affordable Android smartphone, which has been on the market for less than five months, has now returned to its very intriguing Black Friday price as Amazon offers all color variants of the Google Pixel 6a for just US$299. Budget smartphones for less than US$500 arguably offer...
Stagnant Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ RAM amounts confirmed by leaker
One of the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ phones has apparently been confirmed, and it might be seen as something of a baffling choice for some fans. While the Galaxy S23 series will supposedly be treated to upgrades like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to a 200 MP camera sensor, the RAM amount will remain unchanged.
KT Pocket KT-R1: Android gaming handheld moves closer to release with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and 1080p display
KT Pocket is now ready to introduce the KT-R1, a budget gaming handheld with a 3:2 display for native Game Boy Advance scaling. KT Pocket offers the KT-R1 in numerous configurations and will begin selling the handheld globally in early 2023 from US$169. KT Pocket has announced the KT-R1, an...
Rumor | Xiaomi 13 is a nightmare to make screen protectors for due to its new build, say accessory OEMs
Xiaomi has reportedly locked a flat-edged, flat-screened design in for the upcoming successor to its vanilla Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered flagship the 12, as a contrast to the more traditional curved display of the 12 Pro's own replacement. However, the resulting super-slim-bezel effect, hailed as a "pinnacle in terms of...
ViewSonic M2W portable projector with 1,700 lumens brightness launches
The ViewSonic M2W portable projector has arrived. The gadget has an LED light source with a maximum brightness of 1,700 lumens and up to 30,000 hours of life expectancy. The projector has a 1280 x 800 px resolution and produces lifelike colors, covering 125% of the Rec.709 color gamut. You can throw images up to 120-in (~305 cm) wide from 3.1 m (~10.2 ft) away, thanks to a 1.2 throw ratio.
iQOO 11 launches simultaneously in China, Malaysia and Indonesia as the global edition of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship smartphone
IQOO has taken the unprecedented step of debuting its latest vanilla flagship smartphone internationally, making the 11 official in Indonesia and Malaysia as well as the brand's native China. Furthermore, they have been revealed as virtually the same device in either region, except that its new Isle of Man colorway seems to be exclusive to its domestic market.
Realme 10 Pro and Pro Plus Global and Indian version prices revealed
Realme has made the international versions of its 5G-capable 10 Pro series official today (December 8, 2022). They consist of the Pro and its Pro+, as they did on their initial launch on the Chinese market. They have brought the same new displays, touted as Skyline (flat) and "segment-leading" (curved) respectively.
Rad Power Bikes RadTrike 1 e-tricycle unveiled with 415 lbs load capacity
The RadTrike 1 has been revealed exclusively for the US. The electric tricycle, a first from the brand, is suitable for adults with a 415 lbs (~188 kg) load capacity. The company claims that many customers have requested the new model. The model has a 750 W motor and a half-twist throttle with a 14 mph (~22.5 kph) top speed. You can select from five pedal assistance modes, and the tricycle has a low-profile cadence sensor.
RX 7900 XT performs 42% better vs RX 6900 XT with Vulkan while putting up unexciting OpenCL figures in valid Geekbench entries
After getting some preliminary RX 7900 XTX Geekbench performance figures, we have our first look at the OpenCL and Vulkan performance of the RX 7900 XT courtesy of BenchLeaks. The RX 7900 XT is one-half of the RDNA 3 duo that is scheduled to release on December 13. Before we...
DJI Mini 3: Cheaper than expected 249 g drone arrives with 1/1.3-inch CMOS camera and 38-minute flight times
DJI has revealed the Mini 3, likely the company's last drone release of 2022. To recap, DJI announced the Mavic 3M and the Mavic 3 Classic last month, as well as the Avata in August and the Mini 3 Pro in May. As its name suggests, the Mini 3 is a cutdown version of the Mini 3 Pro. However, the Mini 3 contains more differences than leaks suggested would be the case.
Google Pixel Fold: New leak shares 360-degree video of company’s first foldable with display specifications and dimensions
@OnLeaks has built on FrontPageTech’s Google Pixel Fold leak, which the latter delivered almost a month ago. Not only has @OnLeaks provided high-resolution renders of Google’s first foldable, but he has also shared dimensions and screen sizes. Specifically, @OnLeaks alleges that the Pixel Fold measures 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.7 mm when unfolded, compared to the 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold4.
Radxa Taco: Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 carrier board launches with numerous expansion options
Radxa has introduced a new carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4). Serving as a replacement for the Rock Pi SATA HAT, the Radxa Taco supports the CM4, CM4 Lite and the Radxa CM3. As CNX Software notes, other Rockchip RK3566-based SoMs could share compatibility with the Radxa Taco too. Please note that while a 60 W 12V power supply is included, you must purchase a compatible SoM separately, as well as any SATA or M.2 drives.
