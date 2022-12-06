Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Grace Fisher to Open Inclusive Arts Clubhouse at La Cumbre Plaza
In January 2023, La Cumbre Plaza will be home to a brand new “Inclusive Arts Clubhouse” where people of all abilities can enjoy creative pursuits such as art, dance and music, announced Grace Fisher at her foundation’s Winter Showcase benefit performance at the Granada on Friday night.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Golden Hour’ Exhibit at My Pet Ram Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
My Pet Ram, Santa Barbara’s beguiling art gallery at 16 Helena Avenue in the Funk Zone, will be hosting a stunning exhibition of artwork this winter under the title Golden Hour. Running from December 16 to January 15 with a reception opening night at 6 p.m., the exhibit will...
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | December Delights
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on December 4, 2022. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. I attended an inspiring celebration on Friday at the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors’ annual installation and awards...
Santa Barbara Independent
Riviera Ridge School Builds Empathy Through Service Learning
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Ca. (December 9, 2022) – “Purpose Beyond Self” is one of The Riviera Ridge School’s Core Values, and they are demonstrating that with a variety of service projects for students of all ages. As part of an annual fall initiative, students in the Middle School Elective Service Brigade run a service drive. This year, students in Service Brigade researched various non-profits and chose to support PATH of Santa Barbara. PATH works with unhoused individuals and families in Santa Barbara to help them with housing, food, and stabilization services. For weeks students collected non-perishable food to create Thanksgiving baskets for families in need. By Thanksgiving break, 1,136 food items were collected, filling up 100 baskets.
Santa Barbara Independent
Harry Moffat
Harry Moffat was a Goleta native who grew up in Isla Vista and later in Rancho Embacadero in Goleta. He learned to surf at an early age at Haskell’s Beach after school and on the weekends. One of his lifelong joys was ceramics. For the last thirty years Harry...
Santa Barbara Independent
Eileen Z Hough
Eileen Z. Hough (nee Whitman) age 74, beloved daughter of Louis and Jacey Whitman (both deceased), dear sister to Harry, Francine, and Linda (Richard Tuckerman deceased), and friend to many, passed away April 25, 2022, in Santa Barbara. A graduate of Beachwood High School (Cleveland) and Sonoma State University, Eileen was the first licensed therapeutic masseuse in Santa Barbara County and provided the language for that certification. Eileen was a free spirit who danced to her own tune. She loved all animals and was a frequent visitor to her neighborhood dog park. She was especially fond of dolphins and whales and often went out on the Double Dolphin to see them. As per her wishes, her ashes were scattered in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Santa Barbara where she will be swimming with the dolphins for eternity. A memorial service and celebration of her life was held in August with her family in Cleveland. Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, or the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.
Santa Barbara Independent
Carla, Rollo, Mr Fuzz, and Maximus
Here are two gorgeous velveteen lop sisters. Their fur is indescribably soft, and they are the most social, friendly, busy pair we have at the shelter. Here is the catch — they are young and, like toddlers of the human species, they’re “into everything!” So if you want to be endlessly entertained and exercised trying to keep up with their fearless explorations and adventures, then this is the pair for you!
Santa Barbara Independent
No Sleep for Residents Near Santa Barbara Airport
Residents to either end of the main runway at Santa Barbara Airport haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in two years. They populated a Goleta City Council workshop on Wednesday evening demanding solutions, or at least explanations, for the misery they’ve been enduring living in the City of Goleta near an airport owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Channel Islands and Campus Point Marine Reserves Recognized
Two marine protected areas off Santa Barbara — Campus Point and the Channel Islands — were among the five noted to be standouts in a new review by Environment California and Azul, research and policy groups for the marine environment. At Campus Point, a piece of the UC...
Santa Barbara Independent
Get a Whiff of This: How Some Carpinterians Learned to Sniff Pot for Science
Cannabis critics had a chance this year to lend their noses to a controlled odor study at one of the many greenhouse “grows” that ring the seaside town of Carpinteria. Last August, Coastal Blooms Inc., a group of cannabis greenhouse operators, commissioned a 48-hour controlled study at Roadside Blooms, a four-acre operation at 3684 Via Real. They had equipped the greenhouses with carbon filters or “scrubbers” from the Netherlands, and they wanted to find out how well the scrubbers working to get rid of the stench of pot.
Santa Barbara Independent
Save a Life at the Animal Shelters
It always happens when the economy is in trouble — animal shelters fill up, as people face a financial crunch. The current inflationary period, plus all those pandemic pets whose owners can no longer keep them, is just the latest example. And Santa Barbara County is no exception. Our shelters are full.
Santa Barbara Independent
Leonel Olivo’s Hat Trick Sparks San Marcos to 6-0 Victory over Ventura
Leonel Olivo notched a hat trick and the San Marcos High boys’ soccer team exploded for a 6-0 victory over visiting Ventura on Thursday night at Warkentin Stadium. The Royals have now scored 11 goals in two games this season as they’ve opened the season with two crucial Channel League victories.
Santa Barbara Independent
Weekend Rain Might Cancel Goleta Holiday Parade Again
The Goleta Lions Club and the National Weather Service are putting their heads together to see if this Saturday night’s Holiday Parade will be pulled off or pulled. Rain is again forecast, as it was last Saturday, which had triggered a cancelation for the original date of December 3. That Saturday’s rains stayed up in the clouds that evening and never materialized on the ground. Parade officials will announce by noon on December 10, whether this Saturday’s parade is on or off.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC and Striking Workers Agree to Private Mediation with Eye to Ending Strike
Following months of tug-of-war between the University of California and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union bargaining team representing the 48,000 UC academic workers on strike statewide, the rope is being handed off to a private mediator. “This joint move to mediation is designed to assist the two parties in overcoming recent negotiation gridlock,” university officials announced on Friday.
Comments / 0