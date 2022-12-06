Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Bleacher Report
MLB Free Agents 2022: Latest and Predictions for Trey Mancini, Chris Bassitt, More
Trey Mancini has had colon cancer, left a city in which his connection to the fanbase was undeniable, headed south to Houston and won a World Series, so it is safe to say the free-agency process and a potential move north to Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs will not rattle the outfielder.
Bleacher Report
The Sneaky-Good MLB Free Agents Primed to Make Big Contributions in 2023
With Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and several others off the board, Major League Baseball's 2022-23 free-agent market has a reached a place where teams are going to have to dig deeper to find value. So, let's look at some lesser free agents who have...
Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Koudai Senga Agrees to 5-Year, $75M Contract in MLB Free Agency
Japanese ace Koudai Senga has found a home in Major League Baseball after agreeing to a five-year, $75 million deal with the New York Mets pending a physical, per Andy Martino of SNY. Senga, who will turn 30 on Jan. 30, has been in Nippon Professional Baseball since 2010. He...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Buzz Surrounding Koudai Senga and Top Players Available
Despite grabbing headlines with massive deals and the acquisition of five-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander, the New York Mets do not appear to be finished leaving their mark on this explosive Major League Baseball offseason. At least if reports prove accurate. Could the Mets be eyeing one of...
Bleacher Report
Mets' Updated Pitching Rotation, Payroll After Reported Koudai Senga Contract
The New York Mets continue to spend this winter, signing Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract, per SNY's Andy Martino. The Mets now have a 2023 luxury-tax payroll around $350 million, per Tim Healey of Newsday. The team is subject to the competitive balance tax after exceeding the $233 million threshold for next season.
Bleacher Report
MLB Exec Says Masataka Yoshida 'Worth Less Than Half' of $90M Red Sox Contract
The Boston Red Sox raised some eyebrows on Wednesday when they signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million contract, and many are still confused by the deal. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel spoke to "10 sources" who all "thought the Red Sox overpaid by a hefty margin." One executive went...
Bulls And Hawks Injury Reports
The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports.
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa Rumors: Yankees Buzz Gaining Steam; Giants Not in Deep Negotiations
Having already secured a commitment from Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees may not be done making big moves this offseason. Appearing on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs, ESPN's Buster Olney said he's "definitely picking up a lot of vibes" the Yankees are "working on something big" when asked about the market for Carlos Correa.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: 'Rival Executives' Watching Raptors 'Closely' If Struggles Continue
Other NBA teams are reportedly keeping an eye on the Toronto Raptors in case they decide to make some significant trades this season. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, rival executives are "watching Toronto closely" and "bracing for fireworks" if the Raptors continue to hover around the .500 mark for the next couple of months.
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: NY 'Working on' Something 'Even Bigger' Than Carlos Rodon
What else do the New York Yankees have up their sleeve?. It appears the team isn't done making moves after re-signing superstar and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. "They are in on Carlos Rodon, but then I heard that there's something even bigger that...
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa Rumors: Giants Front-Runners to Sign SS After Aaron Judge Pursuit
The San Francisco Giants have made shortstop Carlos Correa their "top priority" in free agency, and they are the front-runners to land the highly coveted player, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. "The consensus around the industry is that the Giants are in the driver's seat for...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Padres Contemplated 14-Year, $400M Contract Offer Before Yankees Deal
The San Diego Padres were willing to pay Aaron Judge well into his 40s to secure a deal for the American League MVP. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported the Padres "were contemplating a deal for $400 million-plus over 14 years." On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported...
LOOK: Giants' Jamie Gillan gets rare illegal kick penalty, Eagles score on next play
Gillan took a page out of his old rugby playbook after muffing a punt snap, dropkicking the ball off the ground with his shin - which, unfortunately, is illegal, and turned into a disaster for the Giants.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Sean Payton Considering Return as HC; Linked to Saints, Rams and Chargers
If Sean Payton returns to coaching next season, the Los Angeles Chargers or Los Angeles Rams could be his preferred landing spot, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. "He is a TV analyst living in Los Angeles and based on his conversations I've had, if he had his druthers, that is where he would remain in the city of Los Angeles," Rapoport said of Payton. "Potentially if somehow, some way the Rams job or the Chargers job came open, that is certainly be something Sean Payton would take a look at."
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: NY Preparing to Offer Contract to Carlos Rodón amid Giants Buzz
The New York Yankees are preparing an offer to free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 30-year-old left-hander is the Yankees' "top remaining target," per Heyman, who said that the team seems "hopeful, or perhaps even optimistic" about their chances. The...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees Star Told FA Suitors He Valued His Legacy over Money
Aaron Judge cashed in as a free agent by re-signing with the New York Yankees, but the reigning American League MVP had more on his mind this offseason than simply securing the most money possible. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Judge told all of the teams he...
Comments / 0