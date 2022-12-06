ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

MLB Free Agents 2022: Latest and Predictions for Trey Mancini, Chris Bassitt, More

Trey Mancini has had colon cancer, left a city in which his connection to the fanbase was undeniable, headed south to Houston and won a World Series, so it is safe to say the free-agency process and a potential move north to Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs will not rattle the outfielder.
Bleacher Report

The Sneaky-Good MLB Free Agents Primed to Make Big Contributions in 2023

With Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and several others off the board, Major League Baseball's 2022-23 free-agent market has a reached a place where teams are going to have to dig deeper to find value. So, let's look at some lesser free agents who have...
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Buzz Surrounding Koudai Senga and Top Players Available

Despite grabbing headlines with massive deals and the acquisition of five-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander, the New York Mets do not appear to be finished leaving their mark on this explosive Major League Baseball offseason. At least if reports prove accurate. Could the Mets be eyeing one of...
Bleacher Report

Mets' Updated Pitching Rotation, Payroll After Reported Koudai Senga Contract

The New York Mets continue to spend this winter, signing Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract, per SNY's Andy Martino. The Mets now have a 2023 luxury-tax payroll around $350 million, per Tim Healey of Newsday. The team is subject to the competitive balance tax after exceeding the $233 million threshold for next season.
Bleacher Report

Carlos Correa Rumors: Yankees Buzz Gaining Steam; Giants Not in Deep Negotiations

Having already secured a commitment from Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees may not be done making big moves this offseason. Appearing on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs, ESPN's Buster Olney said he's "definitely picking up a lot of vibes" the Yankees are "working on something big" when asked about the market for Carlos Correa.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Sean Payton Considering Return as HC; Linked to Saints, Rams and Chargers

If Sean Payton returns to coaching next season, the Los Angeles Chargers or Los Angeles Rams could be his preferred landing spot, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. "He is a TV analyst living in Los Angeles and based on his conversations I've had, if he had his druthers, that is where he would remain in the city of Los Angeles," Rapoport said of Payton. "Potentially if somehow, some way the Rams job or the Chargers job came open, that is certainly be something Sean Payton would take a look at."
