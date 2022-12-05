Read full article on original website
ottumwaradio.com
Neil De Ronde
Cornelius Ray (Neil) De Ronde, 80, of Oskaloosa, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Serenity House, in Oskaloosa, after a long struggle to recover from a bad fall that had taken place in July 2021. Neil De Ronde, son of Kryn and Dorothy (Van Weelden) De Ronde, was born...
Steven Boley
Steven Jay Boley, 64, of St. Petersburg, FL, and formerly of Keosauqua, IA passed away on Monday December 5, 2022, at his home in Florida. As were his wishes, his body has been cremated. A private family burial will be held in the Lebanon Cemetery. A time to share stories and visit with family and friends will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua.
Jerry Roberts
Jerry Roberts, 70, of Beacon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Mahaska Health Serenity House in Oskaloosa, IA. Jerry DeWayne Roberts, son of Orley and Dorothy (Dunn) Roberts, was born on April 22, 1952, in Vicksburg, Michigan. Growing up, Jerry attended school in Vicksburg and graduated with the class of 1970 from Vicksburg High School. During his senior year, Jerry and his classmates were trying to raise money for a school trip to New York. The fundraising method was door-to-door salesman of encyclopedias. Jerry has a true knack for sales and ended up being the best salesman in his class. While going door-to-door, Jerry happened to grace the door of Henry and Janet Noble’s home. Upon speaking with them, he noticed their daughter Deloris. The sale of the books became of little importance after Jerry and Deloris met and figured out they attended the same school. Three years later, Jerry and Deloris were united in marriage in Mendon, Michigan, on May 6, 1972.
Shirley Taylor
Shirley Maxine Taylor, 90, of Eldon, IA and formerly of Selma, IA passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. As were Shirley’s wishes, her body has been cremated. A graveside service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Iowaville Cemetery near Selma, IA. A time of lunch and fellowship will be held immediately following the graveside service at the Living Hope Bible Church in Eldon. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to Hospice Compassus or to the Iowaville Cemetery Association and may be mailed to 16671 Heather Ave. West, Douds, IA. Friends may leave online condolences at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
OPD: Men Wrote Bad Checks to Businesses
A pair of men are behind bars after Ottumwa police say they wrote several fraudulent checks to businesses over an extended period of time. 32-year-old Jacob Barnett (left) of Ottumwa and 28-year-old Scott Wright (right) of Morton, Illinois have each been charged with forgery (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
