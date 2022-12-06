ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wgnsradio.com

Brigadier General Ross to Head TN Department of Military

(NASHVILLE) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Brigadier General Warner A. Ross II as Adjutant General of Tennessee and Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military, effective January 21, 2023. Ross succeeds Major General Jeff Holmes, who will retire after 43 years of military service. “General Holmes has...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Unity Luncheon 2023

Wed. (Feb. 8, 2023) 11:00AM - 1:00PM UNITY LUNCHEON in the ballroom of MTSU's Student Union Building. This event is a major part of Black History Month. This year, at least five honorees age 50 or older who have resided in the Middle Tennessee area for 20 years or more and who have made outstanding contributions to their community are selected from among submitted nominations in the following categories: Education; Community Service; Advocate of Civility; Excellence in Sports; and Contribution to Black Arts. Sometimes multiple honorees are selected in individual categories.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Changes Proposed Over Rental Agreements for Murfreesboro Parks Property After September BoroPride Festival

(MURFREESBORO, TN) An event that was held at Cannonsburgh Village earlier this year has evidently raised eyebrows of multiple residents in Murfreesboro, which led to emails and letters being sent to City Council members. The letters and emails were complaints over what many have called crude and offensive behavior in front of children and teens. Complaints revolved around performances at the BoroPride 2022 Festival that took place at Cannonsburgh in September, a City of Murfreesboro property that is overseen by the Parks and Rec. Department. Local resident Peter Demos was on WGNS in recent months and stated…
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Great Weather For 2PM Christmas Parade TODAY!

(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Christmas Parade merrily rolls down historic East Main Street and around the town square at 2:00 o'clock this (Sunday 12/11/2022) afternoon. It will be partly sunny with temps nearing 60-degrees for today's festive event. The theme of the 2022 parade is "Christmas Through The Years". Assistant Director...
MURFREESBORO, TN
proclaimerscv.com

$500 One-Time Payment To Be Given This December To Qualified Residents in Tennessee

Extra support amounting to $500 will be given as a one-time payment to qualified residents in Tennessee this December. Thousands of families who get monthly financial assistance via the state’s Families First program are receiving additional aid from the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS). As of December 1, 2022, households having a case in the Families First Program has already received a $500 one-time extra payment on their current Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Murfree Springs Boardwalk CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC!

(MURFREESBORO) Safety issues has caused the closing of the boardwalk at Murfree Spring Wetland, according to officials with the City of Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department. Engineers will conduct a detailed inspection and analysis to determine the level of repairs needed and the timeframe for closure and repairs. Murfreesboro Parks...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
wgnsradio.com

Realtor David Estes Updates WGNS on Local Real Estate and Housing Prices in Rutherford County, followed by an Interview about a Locally Owned Bookstore

Murfreesboro Realtor David Estes talked to WGNS’ Scott Walker about the current real estate market in Rutherford County and how it has changed over the past 12 to 24-months. Estes has been a realtor for the past 28-years. Estes is with Parks Real Estate. His website is RealEstateMadMan.com. Estes can be reached at 615-566-7777. Estes is also a builder in new construction and owner of Middle Tennessee Home Builders, LLC.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

SILVER ALERT for La Vergne Man

(La Vergne, TN) The La Vergne Police Department has issued a silver alert for a local man who has been missing since Thursday (12/8/2022) and is without his lifesaving medication. Gregory LaJuan Cook walked away from a conservatorship and has not been seen since. Cook is 66 years old and...
LA VERGNE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building

A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
NASHVILLE, TN

