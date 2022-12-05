Jerry Roberts, 70, of Beacon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Mahaska Health Serenity House in Oskaloosa, IA. Jerry DeWayne Roberts, son of Orley and Dorothy (Dunn) Roberts, was born on April 22, 1952, in Vicksburg, Michigan. Growing up, Jerry attended school in Vicksburg and graduated with the class of 1970 from Vicksburg High School. During his senior year, Jerry and his classmates were trying to raise money for a school trip to New York. The fundraising method was door-to-door salesman of encyclopedias. Jerry has a true knack for sales and ended up being the best salesman in his class. While going door-to-door, Jerry happened to grace the door of Henry and Janet Noble’s home. Upon speaking with them, he noticed their daughter Deloris. The sale of the books became of little importance after Jerry and Deloris met and figured out they attended the same school. Three years later, Jerry and Deloris were united in marriage in Mendon, Michigan, on May 6, 1972.

