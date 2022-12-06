ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Related
live5news.com

Ravenel bridge crash cleared

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a crash on the southbound side of the Ravenel bridge is cleared. Police tweeted about the crash at 8:55 p.m. Police said it was cleared just before 9:50 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston road reopened after train derailment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a road is back opening following a train derailment Saturday morning. Officers tweeted about the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m. They said the train was blocking McMillan Avenue just before the entrance to the Navy base. Police tweeted that...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies man killed in Ravenel motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. Mark Utley, 25, of Georgia, died at approximately 4:34 p.m. at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash happened at...
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
AIKEN, SC
live5news.com

2 men charged in Hilton Head Island murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says two men are in custody in connection to a November murder on Hilton Head Island. Nayquan Gadson, 20, was arrested in Port Wentworth, Georgia, and is charged with murder and armed robbery. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Christopher Escobedo is charged with accessory after the fact.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating West Ashley bank robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department are investigating a bank robbery Friday night. A person walked into United Bank on Orleans Road and gave a note to an employee demanding money just before 5:30 p.m., Lt. Corey Taylor said. The suspect ran away with an undisclosed...
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Explosion felt in Colleton Co., fire crews on scene

SMOAKS, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Colleton County are responding to a house fire on Monday night. Colleton County Fire-Rescue says firefighters were called to the fire near Community Avenue in Smoaks around 8 p.m. Community Avenue between Flash Lane and Strawberry Farm Road are closed as crews clean...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a firearm at a Burton area home. Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating gun brought to Summerville High School, officials say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a student is in custody after a gun was found at the high school on Thursday. Summerville High School administration says they received a tip from a student that another student brought a weapon to school around 3:15 p.m. The unloaded firearm was confiscated by police without incident.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police: Student faces charges after bringing stolen gun to Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a student is in custody after they brought a stolen gun to the high school on Thursday. Summerville High School administration says they received a tip from a student that another student brought a weapon to school around 3:15 p.m. The school’s resource officers and a Dorchester District Two security staff member located the student armed with an unloaded gun, Summerville Police spokesperson Lt. Chris Hirsch said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
CHARLESTON, SC

