EDWARDSVILLE — For six area families, Saturday marks the first anniversary of the day they lost loved ones when an EF-3 tornado struck an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville. Relatives and colleagues of the six victims have called for new regulations that would require warehouses to have storm shelters to protect people during tornadoes. State lawmakers have not done that. In March the House passed a bill that would create a task force to study the issue, but that bill remains pending in the Senate.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO