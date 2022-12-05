Read full article on original website
Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
A.I. du Pont basketball standout wins Delaware Online Athlete of the Week vote
Congratulations to Ishmael Glasgow of A.I. du Pont boys basketball, the Delaware Online Athlete of the Week for Week 1 of the winter season. The senior scored 21 points in wins over Early College HS@DSU and MOT Charter and was named MVP of the A.I. du Pont Tip-Off Tournament. Glasgow won an online vote over four other nominees. Check out next week’s nominees on Monday on Delaware Online and vote for your favorite. Voting is free and...
