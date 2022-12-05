These students participated in the PTA Reflections Contest at the School Level and then their entries went on to win at the Council Level as well! We are so proud of them! Two of our students received an Award of Merit: Riley Peterson for 2D artwork and Max Dimond for film. The following students won an Award of Excellence and have advanced to the Region Level of competition: David Higginson for 3D art, Emmy Sonntag for Photography, Kelly Trudeau, Lincoln Olson, and Victoria Carlson for Dance, and Holland Hassan and Reese Petersen for 2D art. We wish these students good luck at the Region Level!

2 DAYS AGO