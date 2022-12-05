Iowa versus Duke — we know how this script plays out, right? Unfortunately, yes: Duke kept Iowa at arm’s length for most of the game, won by 12 (74-62), and improved their record over the Hawkeyes to 8-1 all-time. The frustrating thing about this loss was that Duke didn’t even play that well in easing past Iowa. Duke shot 44% for the game and 35% from 3-point range — numbers that were far better than their second half shooting numbers (39% overall, 11% from deep — regression to the mean hit like a pile of bricks after they went 6/11 from 3-point range in the first half). We fretted about Duke’s ability to control the glass with their army of giants and while they did win the rebounding battle, it wasn’t a total wipeout — 45-35 overall, 11-9 edge on the offensive glass. This was, on the whole, a beatable Duke team, especially when they went through some dry spells in the second half.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO