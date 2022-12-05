Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Randy Liggett of Perry
Randy Liggett, 63, of Perry passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at his home in Perry, Iowa. His family will host a celebration of his life on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion in Minburn. Randy Liggett was born July 7, 1959, in Des...
iowa.media
Cleone Stamper
Cleone Stamper, 92, of Greenfield, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Greater Regional Health Center in Creston. The family will greet friends from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Greenfield Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at Greenfield United Methodist Church. Preachers Kyle Bredesky and Shari Connelly will officiate the service. Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements.
iowa.media
Chad Hoffbeck of Perry
Chad Hoffbeck, 84, of Perry passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the King’s Garden Campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church near Bouton. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5-7 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
iowa.media
#15 Duke 74, Iowa 62: Bedeviled
Iowa versus Duke — we know how this script plays out, right? Unfortunately, yes: Duke kept Iowa at arm’s length for most of the game, won by 12 (74-62), and improved their record over the Hawkeyes to 8-1 all-time. The frustrating thing about this loss was that Duke didn’t even play that well in easing past Iowa. Duke shot 44% for the game and 35% from 3-point range — numbers that were far better than their second half shooting numbers (39% overall, 11% from deep — regression to the mean hit like a pile of bricks after they went 6/11 from 3-point range in the first half). We fretted about Duke’s ability to control the glass with their army of giants and while they did win the rebounding battle, it wasn’t a total wipeout — 45-35 overall, 11-9 edge on the offensive glass. This was, on the whole, a beatable Duke team, especially when they went through some dry spells in the second half.
iowa.media
Paint with light and snap a photo at pop-up art installation in downtown DSM
GREATER DES MOINES, IA (Dec. 6, 2022) – Downtown Des Moines (DSM) residents and guests will be in store for another surprise and delight activation this December through a temporary interactive art installation in the Historic East Village called “EXPosure.” EXPosure will be installed in the Historic East Village at 401 Robert D. Ray Drive, appearing diagonally across the street from Brenton Skating Plaza, from Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Wednesday, Dec. 14. EXPosure is an art installation created by Lucion Media and distributed by Wireframe Public Art agency. The activation is produced in partnership with the Greater Des Moines Partnership and Operation Downtown.
iowa.media
Panther netters open season with strong showing
PANORA, Iowa — The Panorama Panthers basketball teams had their first regular season games last week, with the girls winning two and the boys losing two. The Panther girls earned a 58-27 win over non-conference IKM-Manning Thursday night. They started off strong and kept that momentum going throughout the game, with Tyme Boettcher leading the team in points with 16.
