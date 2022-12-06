ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Man Used His Dog’s Poop To Trick Porch Pirates

It's that time of year again when many of us are busy making purchases online and crossing our fingers in hopes that we actually receive the package. For "Porch Pirates" now is really the time to strike. Some of these thieves are so brazen that even cameras are not enough of a deterrent to keep them away. Many wear some type of mask and look directly at the doorbell camera as they walk or run away with your package.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

‘The Price Is Right Live’ Game Show Returns To Minnesota This Spring

We have all heard the saying "Come on down the price is right" but now you actually have a chance to be part of the action as the Price Is Right Live Tour is coming back to Minnesota. Like many people I started watching the Price Is Right when I was a kid and was home sick from school and occasionally in the summertime. As much as things change it is nice to see some things stay the same.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy