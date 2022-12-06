Read full article on original website
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
25 Hilarious Tweets By Women That Made Me Laugh So Hard, I Floated Up To The Ceiling And Perished Like Weird Old Uncle Albert In "Mary Poppins"
"men will be bedridden with a common cold & accuse players in the world cup of faking their injuries" —@_chase_____
Bruce Lee Is Getting a New Biopic From Ang Lee
Almost 50 years after his death, Bruce Lee remains an icon of cinema and martial arts. People still watch his classic action movies, they still buy merchandise emblazoned with his likeness, and they are still fascinated by his philosophies and teachings. And people continue to make new art about him — including an upcoming biopic directed by Ang Lee, and starring Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee in the lead role.
Watch a Bear Do Cocaine in the ‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer
After 120-odd years, cinema has finally reached its apex, finally attained the true artistic purpose it was created to eventually achieve. To show a bear high on cocaine. That is the subject (and title character!) of Cocaine Bear, which is supposedly based on a true story of a black bear that stumbled upon a cache of cocaine that was lost during a smuggling operation gone wrong. The bear ingested the cocaine and thus was born ... Cocaine Bear. From there, at least in the film’s telling, this deranged forest creature goes on a rampage.
Can’t Remember A Movie Title? Try Searching With This Website
A long while ago, like back in probably late 2004 I was on a mission to find a movie I saw a trailer for one time. This was back in the Blockbuster video store days, and I consulted with the employees who were solid movie fanatics in the Duluth, MN store. I only remembered a couple of lines from the trailer and that wasn't enough to go on for them to help me figure out the film's title. I also didn't at the time know any of the actors in it.
‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor Clarence Gilyard Dead at 66
Die Hard and Walker Texas Ranger actor Clarence Gilyard has died. The 66-year-old may best be remembered for starring in nearly 200 episodes of the Chuck Norris adventure series on CBS as the title character's partner and best friend. During the very first episode of Walker, Texas Ranger, actor Chuck...
‘The Daily Show’ Announces Guests Hosts to Replace Trevor Noah
Fans (and, according to media reports, many crew members and even executives within Comedy Central) were shocked when Trevor Noah suddenly announced his departure as host of The Daily Show on September 29. Noah has been at the helm of The Daily Show since 2015 and is just the third host in the series’ 26-year history on Comedy Central.
Disney Plus Announces ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Premiere Date
It’s been two years since the last season of The Mandalorian ended. Granted, since then Mando himself has appeared on — and technically took over — The Book of Boba Fett for a couple of episodes in very early 2022. He appeared so much in Boba Fett, in fact, that almost felt like The Mandalorian Season 2.5.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Returning to Theaters
Top Gun: Maverick is already the biggest hit of 2022. It made $716 million in the United States, and $1.48 billion worldwide, better than every other release this year. But if you are the one person who missed out on seeing it on a big screen, you’re about to get one last chance.
