Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
Sam Bankman-Fried 'Willing' to Testify Before House Financial Services Committee
The former FTX CEO's decision comes after a public exchange of tweets with the committee's chair Maxine Waters. Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, announced today that he is willing to testify before the House Financial Services Committee. "I still do not have access to much...
decrypt.co
Sam Bankman-Fried's Lawyer Parents to Drop Teaching at Stanford in 2023: Report
The mother of the fallen FTX founder says her retirement has “nothing to do with” the crypto scandal. The parents of disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will no longer be teaching at Stanford next year, The San Francisco Standard has reported. Joseph Bankman, who has been teaching...
An influx of natural disasters and rising storm-recovery costs means Americans will have to pay pricier utility bills for decades
"Different customer groups are going to be paying over time," Joseph Fichera, CEO of financial advisory firm Saber Partners, told WSJ.
Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna backs The Post, says Twitter was ‘wrong to censor newspapers’
The House Democrat who wrote to Twitter about his concerns the company was suppressing free speech after it blocked The Post’s blockbuster reporting on Hunter Biden said Sunday he’s open to holding hearings in Congress about press freedom. “It is wrong to censor newspapers. It is wrong to censor journalists,” Rep. Ro Khanna of California said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “The New York Post hasn’t written a kind thing about me in my six years in Congress. They’re a conservative-point-of-view paper,” he continued. “But that doesn’t mean that you can stop publishing their pieces or articles or censor their journalists from...
decrypt.co
SEC Urges Firms to Disclose Crypto Exposure in New Letter
Citing securities law, the SEC is now asking firms about any relevant exposure to the chaotic crypto industry. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unveiled new guidelines for companies making financial disclosures, which call on them to provide a more detailed record of their exposure to the crypto industry in the wake of recent market chaos.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Announces Zero-Fee USDT to USDC Stablecoin Conversion
In what may signal the beginning of a new phase in the battle for stablecoin dominance, Coinbase, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is now encouraging its users to swap from Tether's USDT to Circle's USDC with zero-fee trades. "The events of the past few weeks have...
Comments / 0