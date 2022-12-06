ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna backs The Post, says Twitter was ‘wrong to censor newspapers’

The House Democrat who wrote to Twitter about his concerns the company was suppressing free speech after it blocked The Post’s blockbuster reporting on Hunter Biden said Sunday he’s open to holding hearings in Congress about press freedom. “It is wrong to censor newspapers. It is wrong to censor journalists,” Rep. Ro Khanna of California said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “The New York Post hasn’t written a kind thing about me in my six years in Congress. They’re a conservative-point-of-view paper,” he continued. “But that doesn’t mean that you can stop publishing their pieces or articles or censor their journalists from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
decrypt.co

SEC Urges Firms to Disclose Crypto Exposure in New Letter

Citing securities law, the SEC is now asking firms about any relevant exposure to the chaotic crypto industry. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unveiled new guidelines for companies making financial disclosures, which call on them to provide a more detailed record of their exposure to the crypto industry in the wake of recent market chaos.
decrypt.co

Coinbase Announces Zero-Fee USDT to USDC Stablecoin Conversion

In what may signal the beginning of a new phase in the battle for stablecoin dominance, Coinbase, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is now encouraging its users to swap from Tether's USDT to Circle's USDC with zero-fee trades. "The events of the past few weeks have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy