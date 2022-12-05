Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Shelley Graf reflects on time as first female drum majorThe LanternSugar Grove, OH
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dickens of a Christmas: What’s new with this year’s eventThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio State Football rumor: OSU could lose RB to transfer portal
It’s transfer portal season. Now that the season is over for the majority of college football programs, save for the bowl games and the four teams competing for a national title, players are entering the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team has already had two players do just that.
An Ohio State linebacker enters the transfer portal
The transfer portal officially opened Monday, and many huge names across the country have placed their names in it. The Ohio State football team has had one name enter in defensive back, Jaylen Johnson, and it was just a matter of time before another did so. This time it was linebacker Teradja Mitchell.
Ohio State's Brian Hartline Getting Mentioned For Prominent Job
It might not be long until Brian Hartline gets his first head-coaching opportunity. Hartline, who coaches the wide receivers at Ohio State, interviewed for the Cincinnati gig last week before the school decided to go with Scott Satterfield. Just one week later, he's now getting mentioned for the Purdue head-coaching...
Ohio State Fans Furious With Todd McShay Today
Ohio State football fans are not pleased with ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay following his comments about star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Earlier this month, the star wideout announced he will not be playing in the team's bowl game. His decision stemmed from an injury he's been battling for most of the season.
Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Ohio State a finalist for 2023 5-star California defensive end
If you follow recruiting, which I know most of you do, it should come as no surprise to see this news. Five-star California defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, DJ’s younger brother, has Ohio State in his top 3 along with USC and Oregon. Ohio State has been looking hard to...
What channel is the Ohio State game on vs. Georgia football at the Peach Bowl in the CFP?
The Ohio State football team is one win away from reaching the national championship game, but standing in front of the Buckeyes is the reigning national champion. OSU plays Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 as the bowl game doubles as a College Football Playoff national semifinal. It's just the...
3 college football teams began year in AP Top 25, end season missing bowls: What happened?
Three teams began the 2022 college football season in the AP Top 25 and failed to qualify for a bowl game. Texas A&M, Michigan State and Miami all went 5-7.
Rams list Baker Mayfield as active Thursday night vs. Raiders
Baker Mayfield is active for Thursday night's game against the Raiders, less than 48 hours after he was claimed off waivers Tuesday.
Eleven Warriors
A First Look at Ohio State vs. Georgia and Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan Joins the Show
Ohio State will make its first-ever trip to the Peach Bowl when it faces Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal. For a look at what awaits the Buckeyes and everyone else who makes the trip to Atlanta, Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan joins the show to talk about what it means for the Peach Bowl to finally host Ohio State, what makes the Peach Bowl unique and where fans need to visit while they’re in town for the game. That interview starts at the 30-minute mark of the show.
Ryan Day, Brian Hartline make in-home visit to Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss
COLUMBUS — Ohio State continues to hit the road during the December contact period and the latest trip took it back into the Sunshine State. Head coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline stopped in for an in-home visit with consensus five-star Miami Gardens (Fla) American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss.
Comments / 0