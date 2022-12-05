Ohio State will make its first-ever trip to the Peach Bowl when it faces Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal. For a look at what awaits the Buckeyes and everyone else who makes the trip to Atlanta, Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan joins the show to talk about what it means for the Peach Bowl to finally host Ohio State, what makes the Peach Bowl unique and where fans need to visit while they’re in town for the game. That interview starts at the 30-minute mark of the show.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO