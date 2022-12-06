Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Florida mom of 5 dies after backyard firepit accident that also severely injured 11-year-old son: reports
Florida married mother of five Nicole Foltz died after suffering burns on 95% of her body while pouring gas on a fire pit in her Tampa-area backyard last month.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Idaho murders: Convicted killer arrested a mile from university stabbings
Police arrested an ex-con killer this week just over a mile from the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep last month.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas due to Steven Tyler's health
Aerosmith canceled its final two shows in 2022 due to "the advice of doctors" for Steven Tyler. The rock band was scheduled to perform dates in Las Vegas.
Baker Mayfield’s message to Panthers after wild Rams debut
To say that Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his very first game with the Los Angeles Rams is the understatement of the NFL season. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better with the former Carolina Panthers QB completing an unbelievable comeback to close out the Las Vegas Raiders in style.
Bucs' Tom Brady orchestrates miraculous comeback win to stun Saints
Need another reason Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady is the greatest of all-time? Look no further than his game-winning drive against the Saints on Monday night
Randy Moss describes secret Tom Brady meeting months before trade to Patriots
The New England Patriots made the shrewd move in 2007 to acquire Randy Moss from the Oakland Raiders and the wide receiver revealed how it happened.
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Brock Purdy's biggest fan shares special message after 49ers win over Dolphins: 'So proud of you!'
Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins after stepping in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter.
Cowboys star rips Biden over Brittney Griner release, walks back scathing tweets
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took aim at the Biden administration over Brittney Griner's release as Marine veteran Paul Whelan was not involved in the swap.
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
Rob Gronkowski Almost Joined WWE Until Tom Brady Spoiled the Plans
Can you imagine former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski inside the WWE ring? Well, it almost happened. Then Tom Brady called his teammate and convinced him to come out of retirement and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s the story according to Mojo Rowley, who opened up on Gronk’s potential...
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
