Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71

One of the signature film and TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Kirstie Alley passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 71 years old. A statement posted to her Twitter account read “we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter & Vocalist Dead

(Associated Press) Singer-songwriter, keyboard player and vocalist for Fleetwood Mac Christine McVie has passed away after a short illness at the age of 79. The British-born McVie added an irresistible element to the sound of Fleetwood Mac. The band announced her death on Wednesday, calling her "the best musician anyone could have in their band".
