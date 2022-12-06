Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71
One of the signature film and TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Kirstie Alley passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 71 years old. A statement posted to her Twitter account read “we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
‘The White Lotus’: Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, and the Season 2 Cast Share Their Hilarious Acting Superstitions
Like most people, 'The White Lotus' Season 2 cast have their quirks. Many of them believe in some interesting superstitions.
George Harrison Said the Liverpool Spirit Is to Be a Comedian: ‘I Still Feel a Bit Like That’
George Harrison said the Liverpool comedian spirit was still inside him. He never forgot to be funny, even when he was being cynical.
Strike: Troubled Blood review – the show’s real hook: will Robin and Strike finally get together?
Never mind the murder investigation: the will-they won’t-they relationship between the two detectives is the beating heart of this Robert Galbraith (AKA JK Rowling) adaptation
Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter & Vocalist Dead
(Associated Press) Singer-songwriter, keyboard player and vocalist for Fleetwood Mac Christine McVie has passed away after a short illness at the age of 79. The British-born McVie added an irresistible element to the sound of Fleetwood Mac. The band announced her death on Wednesday, calling her "the best musician anyone could have in their band".
Backstreet Boys Christmas Special Dropped After Nick Carter Accused of Raping Autistic Fan
ABC has pulled the Backstreet Boys Holiday Special amid new rape allegations against band member Nick Carter. The network was set to air 'A Very Backstreet Holiday' on Dec. 14 but instead of seeing The Backstreet Boys performing songs from their Christmas album of the same name (released back in October), ABC will be running comedy reruns instead.
