Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Podcast: Electrek Car of the Year, Tesla bringing back radar?, FSD failure, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discuss the Electrek Car of the Year, Tesla potentially brining back the radar, Tesla admitting failure to bring FSD to market, and more. The show is live...
electrek.co
Tesla Cybertruck body spotted ahead of production start
A Tesla Cybertruck body has been spotted being worked on ahead of the electric pickup truck’s upcoming start of production in Texas. There are about 1.5 million people interested in the Tesla Cybertruck and they have starved of information for a while. An update on the production version with...
Comments / 0