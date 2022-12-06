Read full article on original website
A.P. Hill statue removal to start Monday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Removal of the A.P. Hill statue in the city’s north side will begin on Monday, sources confirmed. The statue at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road is the last Confederate statue owned by the city that is still standing. Back in October, a...
Home prices continue to rise in Metro Richmond despite a sales slowdown
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Finding homes for sale in and around Richmond these days can be challenging. “We’re seeing things adjust with interest rates going up and the listing inventory going down. So having to work a little bit harder to sell a house these days, but the market is still moving,” said Sean Pierce, GO Real Estate associate broker.
