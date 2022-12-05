ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance’s Jamal dismisses ‘gay’ rumors with a post on ‘toxic masculinity’

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After fans have been thirsting over cast member Kim Menzies’ son Jamal lately but the hunk recently cleared up the ‘gay’ rumors about him. Kim is a 52-year-old San Diego native who was seen romancing Usman Umar, aka Sojaboy, in Happily Ever After season 7. Fans watched the pair’s unusual story unfold this season as Usman and Kim got engaged.
OK! Magazine

Meri Brown Gushes She Is 'In Love' With All Things 'Currently Present' In Her Life After Shaming Christine For Leaving Polygamous Family

All peachy over there? Despite some tension with Christine Brown over her decision to leave their family, Meri Brown is grateful for everyone and everything that is currently still in her life.The first wife of Kody Brown boasted about her life on Wednesday, November 9, taking to Instagram to share a beaming selfie alongside the words, "All that I am becoming is in front of me.""The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!" the Sister Wives star insisted. "I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences...
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Debbie Breaks Down in Tears as Colt Calls Her Fake (Exclusive)

It seems there's no repairing Colt and Debbie's once extremely close mother and son relationship. In this exclusive clip from part two of this season's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all special, Colt and his wife, Vanessa, make an appearance, and although Debbie breaks down in tears while rewatching a brutal fight between her and her son this season, Colt has no remorse and instead doubles down on calling her "fake."
bravotv.com

Here’s Where Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant Stand After Filming RHUGT Season 3

The RHOA and RHOP ’Wives just reunited for an NYC “kiki” after their summer getaway in Thailand. Housewives take Manhattan! More than three months after returning from filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 in Thailand, cast members Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant went on another getaway, but they didn’t need their passports this time.
The Hollywood Gossip

Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies Are Either Dating or Trolling Us

Just last week, fan theories that Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez are dating seemed like the stuff of tinfoil hats. Reliable bloggers cast doubts upon the rumored pairing. It sounded like wild speculation — or even wishful thinking. But we know that Veronica has a new man. And she...
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Pulls Over 100 Lbs. Of Weight While Doing Bear Crawls During Intense Workout

Khloe Kardashian is getting after it in the gym these days! On Dec. 5, the reality star took to her Instagram Story to share a video of her workout with trainer, Don. In the clip, she’s dragging more than 100 pounds of weight behind her body while doing bear crawls across the floor. She was then tasked with pulling the heavy weight toward her body with a rope. “I do not care about my form here,” Khloe wrote. “I am dying. An hour of torture from this monster.”
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Raquel Leviss And Scheana Shay For Posting Images From Cast Photo Shoot

Social media has benefited no community greater than reality TV fans. Instead of having your favorite cast disappearing between seasons, we get all the daily drama. Instant gratification included. So after a few slow weeks from the Vanderpump Rules cast, a little S0-Cal conflict was in order.  And after all the recent cast breakups, including Tom […] The post Lala Kent Calls Out Vanderpump Rules Co-Stars Raquel Leviss And Scheana Shay For Posting Images From Cast Photo Shoot appeared first on Reality Tea.

