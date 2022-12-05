Kirstie Alley’s Family Guide: Get to Know the Late Actress’ Children, Ex-Husbands

Kirstie Alley was a proud mother of two prior to her December 2022 death , after adopting her two children with ex-husband Parker Stevenson .

The Cheers alum — who married Stevenson in 1983 — first became a parent in 1992 , adopting son William. The twosome — who split in 1997 — adopted daughter Lillie two years later.

“They're very physical; they're moving all the time, and they eat good, healthy, organic food. I tell them, 'I know you want to be beautiful and handsome. Beauty and handsomeness first come from being happy, and second, from being healthy,’” Alley told Good Housekeeping in a May 2007 profile, noting there was “nothing better” than watching movies from her bed alongside her children and eight dogs.

While the It Takes Two actress — who was previously married to high school sweetheart Bob Alley between 1970 and 1977 — kept her children out of the spotlight, her circle of friends could tell she was a devoted parent .

“Kirstie always has her kids with her,” Kathy Najimy , who starred opposite the late actress on Veronica's Closet , gushed to Good Housekeeping at the time. “And she's the kind of mom you want because she's really fun. Last time we were over, [Kirstie] jumped into the pool with her clothes on. … Instead of buying Lillie a dollhouse, she'll build a dollhouse that's big enough for three people. She doesn't spoil her kids, she just does things in a grand way.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum ’s family grew when William welcomed his first child, son Waylon Tripp, with his wife, Sarah Parker , in June 2016.

“When your son has a son…bliss,” Kirstie announced the happy news via Twitter at the time, sharing a photo of William cuddling his baby boy. “Yes this is my secret happy news as promised …Welcome Waylon Tripp Parker.”

The Emmy Award winner continued to share grandparent memories via her social media account. “Dear True, my grandson could use smaller diapers ...love, Gammy,” she penned an open note via Twitter in August 2016. In the snap, Waylon wore nothing but an oversized diaper.

Kirstie later welcomed two more grandchildren into the family.

“My beautiful daughter is soon to have a baby boy. This will make my 3rd grand child ..:),” she wrote via Twitter in March 2021. “I’m blessed w 2 awesome children and now a 3rd grand baby.”

Lillie gave birth the following July and kept her little one’s name private.

“My grand children are my hullabaloo,” the Golden Globe nominee tweeted in August 2022. “I would show you their pictures but there’s so many asshats on here right now that I won’t do them the luxury of insulting them. Trust me, they are super cute.”

Kirstie died nearly four months later at the age of 71, surrounded by her brood.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” a note via the late actress’ Instagram read on December 5, 2022, penned by William — who goes by his middle name — and Lillie. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

They added: “Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Scroll below to meet Kirstie’s family: