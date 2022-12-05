ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Kirstie Alley’s Family Guide: Get to Know the Late Actress’ Children, Ex-Husbands

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wd5s1_0jYd3zVM00

Kirstie Alley was a proud mother of two prior to her December 2022 death , after adopting her two children with ex-husband Parker Stevenson .

The Cheers alum who married Stevenson in 1983 — first became a parent in 1992 , adopting son William. The twosome — who split in 1997 —  adopted daughter Lillie two years later.

“They're very physical; they're moving all the time, and they eat good, healthy, organic food. I tell them, 'I know you want to be beautiful and handsome. Beauty and handsomeness first come from being happy, and second, from being healthy,’” Alley told Good Housekeeping in a May 2007 profile, noting there was “nothing better” than watching movies from her bed alongside her children and eight dogs.

While the It Takes Two actress — who was previously married to high school sweetheart Bob Alley between 1970 and 1977 — kept her children out of the spotlight, her circle of friends could tell she was a devoted parent .

“Kirstie always has her kids with her,” Kathy Najimy , who starred opposite the late actress on Veronica's Closet , gushed to Good Housekeeping at the time. “And she's the kind of mom you want because she's really fun. Last time we were over, [Kirstie] jumped into the pool with her clothes on. … Instead of buying Lillie a dollhouse, she'll build a dollhouse that's big enough for three people. She doesn't spoil her kids, she just does things in a grand way.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum ’s family grew when William welcomed his first child, son Waylon Tripp, with his wife, Sarah Parker , in June 2016.

“When your son has a son…bliss,” Kirstie announced the happy news via Twitter at the time, sharing a photo of William cuddling his baby boy. “Yes this is my secret happy news as promised …Welcome Waylon Tripp Parker.”

The Emmy Award winner continued to share grandparent memories via her social media account. “Dear True, my grandson could use smaller diapers ...love, Gammy,” she penned an open note via Twitter in August 2016. In the snap, Waylon wore nothing but an oversized diaper.

Kirstie later welcomed two more grandchildren into the family.

“My beautiful daughter is soon to have a baby boy. This will make my 3rd grand child ..:),” she wrote via Twitter in March 2021. “I’m blessed w 2 awesome children and now a 3rd grand baby.”

Lillie gave birth the following July and kept her little one’s name private.

“My grand children are my hullabaloo,” the Golden Globe nominee tweeted in August 2022. “I would show you their pictures but there’s so many asshats on here right now that I won’t do them the luxury of insulting them. Trust me, they are super cute.”

Kirstie died nearly four months later at the age of 71, surrounded by her brood.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” a note via the late actress’ Instagram read on December 5, 2022, penned by William — who goes by his middle name — and Lillie. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

They added: “Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Scroll below to meet Kirstie’s family:

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Late Loretta Lynn’s Six Children

Country music icon Loretta Lynn recently passed away in October 2022. She was 90 years old at the time of death and had spent most of her years entertaining us with good music and, even more than that, being a mom to six great kids–Cissie, Ernest, Peggy, Patsy, and late Betty, and Jack. Her children announced in a statement, gotten by Closer Weekly.
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death

Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running.  She sang...
SheKnows

Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of the most low-profile celebrity couples in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — they’ve not only been going strong for 11 years, but they might be married too! Mendes seemingly confirmed the two tied the knot while making an appearance on Australia’s Today show, per Elle. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Mendes and Gosling are currently in Australia with their daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, as Gosling shoots his movie, The...
DoYouRemember?

Valerie Bertinelli Must Pay Millions To Ex-Husband After Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli recently confirmed that she is officially divorced from her ex-husband Tom Vitale. Valerie and Tom separated in 2021, a decade after they got married in 2011. Valerie filed for divorce in May 2022 and this November, everything was finalized. Page Six obtained documents that showed that Valerie will...
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander

Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
KTLA

Actress Kristie Alley dead at 71

Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced on her official Twitter page Monday.   “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” her […]
Us Weekly

Kirstie Alley’s Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Honors Late Actress After Her Death: ‘You Will Be Missed’

Paying respects. Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson honored the late star with a tribute shared after her death. "Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have," the Baywatch alum, 70, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 5, alongside a throwback […]
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
KANSAS STATE
Popculture

John Stamos Reveals Death of Barry Keenan, Who Kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr.

The mastermind behind the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr. has died. Actor John Stamos confirmed such in a social media post. He says Barry Keenan penned a letter to him detailing his decision to take his own life. Just days after JFK's November 1963 assassination, Keenan led Frank a 19-year-old Frank Jr. out of his hotel room in Lake Tahoe at gunpoint. He held him for ransom in an LA home, demanding $240,000 from his superstar father. Keenan and his co-conspirators got their money, but were quickly arrested soon after Frank Jr.'s release, and later convicted in a widely covered court case. The story is now the subject of a new podcast, Snatching Sinatra.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

259K+
Followers
25K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy