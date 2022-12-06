ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 7

Carlos Butler
5d ago

I almost sent my kid to that location until I decided it was better for my wife to stay at home than pay for daycare. I’m glad the Lord blessed me to be able to do so

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Arrest report released for man who allegedly nearly hit Nassau police officer during DUI stop

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing multiple charges after reportedly almost running over a Nassau County police officer after a DUI stop. Patrick Chadwell, 55, of Nassau County Is facing multiple criminal charges including driving under the influence, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest with violence following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

JSO bodycam video sheds new light on fatal shooting of 43-year-old man in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office published body camera video of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon. First Coast News reported in April an officer shot and killed 43-year-old Kevin Mahan. JSO was initially called to the 7200 block of Morse Avenue, on the city's Westside, for a person described as mentally ill.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
actionnews5.com

2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Two people were found dead in a car submerged in a pond in Jacksonville, Florida Friday. Authorities are now working to figure out why the car crashed through a fence, and into the water. Florida Highway Patrol said a family who lives in that area found...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say

PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
PALATKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy