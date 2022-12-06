Read full article on original website
Carlos Butler
5d ago
I almost sent my kid to that location until I decided it was better for my wife to stay at home than pay for daycare. I’m glad the Lord blessed me to be able to do so
Arrest report released for man who allegedly nearly hit Nassau police officer during DUI stop
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing multiple charges after reportedly almost running over a Nassau County police officer after a DUI stop. Patrick Chadwell, 55, of Nassau County Is facing multiple criminal charges including driving under the influence, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest with violence following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
First Coast News
Estranged husband accused of murdering Jacksonville soldier in 2018 found guilty on all counts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused of killing a Jacksonville soldier on a Kentucky military base has been found guilty of all counts against him. Brittney Silvers was killed in 2018 at Fort Campbell’s base. Her estranged husband, Victor Silvers, was arrested after a confession to police. Brittney...
abc57.com
Man arrested, charged with two counts of child molestation
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation in St. Joseph County, according to the probable cause affidavit. Jordan Miller, 37, was charged with child molesting as a level one felony and child molesting as a level 4 felony. On November7,...
First Coast News
Man charged with stabbing Jacksonville woman found guilty of unrelated stabbing of inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man charged with fatally stabbing his roommate’s girlfriend in 2019 has been found guilty in a different stabbing. Markas Fishburne, charged with first degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Aisha Levy, testified on his own behalf Wednesday that he sliced the neck of inmate Josh’uan Stripling in self-defense.
Florida Prosecutors Reach Deal With Former State Worker Charged With Computer Crime
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State Florida. Florida prosecutors have entered into what is called a “deferred prosecution agreement” with former state Department of Health employee Rebekah Jones to resolve a computer-based crime against her. Jones disclosed the agreement in an...
Funeral held for 13-year-old killed in drive-by shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family and friends are still calling for justice after a drive-by shooting took the life of a 13-year-old boy as he was leaving football practice last weekend. Prince Holland was killed in a drive-by shooting Dec. 3 on Moncrief Road. Holland was laid to rest Saturday,...
Fugitive Friday: 26-year-old man wanted in Clay County for obstructing justice, criminal mischief
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case. The Clay County Sheriff's Office asks the community for help each Friday in tracking down a wanted fugitive in the county.Photo byClay County Sheriff's Office.
High-powered GOP insider regularly accessed JSO substations for years before suicide, documents show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained documents from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that lay out just how much access a high-powered GOP insider had to sheriff's office buildings as a private citizen. Kent Stermon died by suicide Thursday evening, the Atlantic Beach Police Department confirmed. His death...
JSO asking for community’s assistance identifying possible murder suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a potential suspect in a murder in the Tallyrand area. Investigators believe the murder occurred on Dec. 4, shortly after 11 a.m., in the 1300 block of Wigmore Street. Police say a silver Honda was seen in the area.
First Coast News
JSO bodycam video sheds new light on fatal shooting of 43-year-old man in April
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office published body camera video of an officer involved shooting Friday afternoon. First Coast News reported in April an officer shot and killed 43-year-old Kevin Mahan. JSO was initially called to the 7200 block of Morse Avenue, on the city's Westside, for a person described as mentally ill.
actionnewsjax.com
Police investigating two separate shootings in two Jacksonville neighborhoods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings reported in the Moncrief Park and Cedar Hills area. Action News Jax is on the way to the scene and is working to learn more information. What is known is that one of the shootings occurred...
actionnews5.com
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Two people were found dead in a car submerged in a pond in Jacksonville, Florida Friday. Authorities are now working to figure out why the car crashed through a fence, and into the water. Florida Highway Patrol said a family who lives in that area found...
Palatka man faces life in prison for stabbing 16-year-old girl over a hundred times
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Palatka man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl over a hundred times in March 2020. Anthony Maurice Foxx, 21, faces life in prison for stabbing his then-girlfriend Ayana Belton. An autopsy report indicates that she had at least 124 "sharp force" injuries from some sort of weapon.
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say
PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
Criminal investigation preceded suicide of high-powered GOP insider
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Politically well connected mega-donor and businessman Kent Stermon was under investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in the weeks before his suicide over allegations of sexual misconduct, according to multiple law enforcement sources. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters issued a statement on Friday afternoon confirming the investigation,...
Police: No threat to public following activity at post office on Mayport Road
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — First Coast News has learned that police activity at the United States Post Office location on Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach may involve a suicide. The Atlantic Beach Police Department confirmed on Facebook there is police activity in the area of Mayport Road and Plaza and there is no danger to the public.
Authorities believe someone intentionally set St. Augustine barbershop on fire
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Authorities believe someone intentionally set a St. Augustine barbershop on fire last Thursday. Owners say they are doing everything they can to make sure whoever did it will be held accountable. Charred hair utensils, burned chairs, and fallen ceiling tiles are all that's left of...
JSO: Two shot in two seperate Jacksonville neighborhood shootings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings reported in the Moncrief Park and Hyde Park areas. JSO reports that at 1:40 p.m. Officers responded to gunfire at the 4200 block of Moncrief Rd. West. Upon arriving Officers located an adult male with a...
WCJB
Retirement celebration for Circuit Court Judge Paul Bryan to be held in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a retirement celebration on Friday for 30-year Circuit Court Judge Paul Bryan in Lake City. Judge Paul Bryan is retiring at the end of this year. The reception is held at the Columbia County Courthouse in Courtroom 1. This event starts at 3...
Jacksonville man found guilty of killing person while he was getting a haircut sentenced to life behind bars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A man found guilty of killing a 19-year-old while he was getting a haircut on the Westside has been sentenced to life in prison. Trevon Wiley, 23, was charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a...
