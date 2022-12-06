Ranking the 10 most exciting 2022 bowl matchups

The 2022 college football regular season stale has come to an end as we officially gear up for postseason play.

43 bowl games are set to take place from the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16 all the way to the CFP National Championship on Jan. 9.

The College Football Playoff semifinals will take place at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl this year, with the title game being held in Los Angeles.

All eyes will be on No. 1 Georgia as they take on No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU. Georgia looks to repeat as national champs while the other playoff squads try to dethrone the Bulldawgs.

Outside of the College Football Playoff semifinals features a great schedule of New Year’s Six games at the Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl.

This bowl season has no shortage of must-see matchups. Here is a list of the 10 most exciting 2022 bowl games.

10

Cure Bowl: No. 25 UTSA vs. No. 24 Troy

9

Holiday Bowl: UNC vs. No. 15 Oregon

8

Gator Bowl: No. 21 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 South Carolina

7

Alamo Bowl: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington

6

Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC

5

Sugar Bowl: No. 9 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Alabama

4

Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah

3

Orange Bowl: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 6 Tennessee

2

Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan

1

Peach Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia